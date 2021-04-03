पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म.समाज:किन्नर बबीता बाई ने राम मंदिर निर्माण निधि में समर्पित किए 5.11 लाख रुपए

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाड़मेर व बालोतरा में निधि संग्रहण के लिए घर-घर पहुंच रही हैं टोलियां

अयोध्या में बनने वाले भगवान राम के मंदिर के लिए समाज के सभी वर्ग बढ़-चढ़कर अपना समर्पण कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बबीता बाई किन्नर बाड़मेर ने पांच लाख ग्यारह हजार रुपए का समर्पण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि राम मंदिर के निर्माण का हमें सुअवसर प्राप्त हुआ है।

इसके लिए सभी को श्रद्धानुसार सहयोग करना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर नगर संघ चालक सुरेंद्र कुमार मेहता,एडवोकेट अमृतलाल, वासुदेव व्यास, जिला प्रचार प्रमुख नेमीचंद शारदा, रजनीकांत व्यास, बाबूलाल संकलेचा, संजय मेहता भी उपस्थित रहे।

इसी तरह, बाड़मेर ब्राह्मण स्वर्णकार समाज के अध्यक्ष हंसराज सोनी ने अपना योगदान देते हुए राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर 1 लाख 51 हजार का योगदान दिया हैं। सोनी ने बताया कि सदियों से हर हिन्दू जिस बात की प्रतीक्षा कर रहा था वो घड़ी अब आ गई हैं। राम मंदिर करोड़ों हिंदुओं के लिए एक सुनहरे सपने की तरह था।

अब जब करोड़ों लोगों का यह सपना पूरा हो रहा हैं तो हर हिन्दू को अपना योगदान देना चाहिए। श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र अयोध्या में मंदिर निर्माण के लिए धन संग्रह किया जा रहा है। इसमें सभी लाेग अपनी सामर्थ्य के अनुसार राशि समर्पित कर रहे है।

पुरोहितों की बस्ती निवासी 90 वर्षीय भंवर सिंह राजपुरोहित व भंवर सिंह खोखर लंबे समय से अस्वस्थ है। लेकिन जब राममंदिर निर्माण निधि संग्रहण की टोली इनके पास पहुंची तो इन्होंने उत्साह से उनका स्वागत किया और अपनी जेब में रखी बचत राशि 1100-1100 रुपए समर्पित किए। दोनों बुजुर्गों ने कहा कि यह हमारे लिए सौभाग्य है कि हम अपने जीवन काल में भगवान श्रीराम के मंदिर बनाने में अपना सहयोग कर रहे है।

श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण समर्पण निधि अभियान के तहत विहिप व आरएसएस के कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से घर-घर संपर्क कर धनसंग्रह किया जा रहा है। इसमें बड़े-बुजुर्गों के साथ बच्चे भी अपनी इच्छानुसार सहयोग दे रहे हैं। संघ पदाधिकारी मांगीलाल गौड़ ने बताया कि घर-घर जनसंपर्क के दौरान कक्षा नौंवी की छात्रा मनस्वी पुत्री गोकुलेश शर्मा ने अपने गुल्लक में जमा राशि राममंदिर के लिए समर्पित की।

मनस्वी ने बताया कि चार साल से वो राशि गुल्लक में जमा कर रही थी। गुल्लक खोलने में उसमें 5026 रुपए एकत्र हुए तथा मनस्वी में 74 रुपए ओर देकर कुल 5100 रुपए समर्पित किए। श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए निधि संग्रह अभियान के तहत शहर में राष्ट्र सेविका समिति की सदस्यों ने घर-घर संपर्क कर उत्साह के साथ धन संग्रह किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को विवेकानंद बस्ती, वार्ड संख्या 19, गांधी उद्यान क्षेत्र में धन संग्रह किया गया।

इस अभियान में प्रतिदिन राष्ट्र सेविका समिति की नगर संचालिका सुमित्रा लुंकड़, जिला कार्यवाहिका नीतू बाहेती, जिला संपर्क प्रमुखा सुमन मेवाड़ा, अर्चना मालाणी, ज्योति खत्री मौजूद रही। यह जानकारी समिति की नगर प्रचार प्रमुखा दमयंती रांकावत ने दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें