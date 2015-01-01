पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म समाज:मलमास में जमीन-मकान, वाहन और नए कपड़े खरीदे जा सकते हैं, दिसंबर में व्यापार शुरू करने के भी तीन मुहूर्त

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • 14 जनवरी तक मलमास, मांगलिक कार्य वर्जित लेकिन अन्य काम करना शुभ

मलमास शुरू हो गया है। सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू माना जाता है। अब 14 जनवरी 2021 तक मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाएंगे। लेकिन खरमास जमीन, मकान या वाहन खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। इस साल 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 6:49 पर सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं इसलिए 16 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी 2021 तक धनु संक्रांति होने से मलमास दोष रहेगा।

ज्योतिष ग्रंथों के मुताबिक इन दिनों में मकान, प्लॉट या रियल इस्टेट से जुड़ी खरीदारी भी की जा सकती है। केवल सोने और गुरु ग्रह से संबंधित चीजों की खरीदारी के लिए इस समय को ठीक नहीं माना जाता है लेकिन इनकी बुकिंग आदि की जा सकती है।

ज्योतिष शास्त्रों में मलमास के बीच खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। अगर अति-आवश्यक हो तो चीजें खरीदने में कोई समस्या नहीं है। वाहन आदि भी खरीदे जा सकते हैं। ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार मलमास में नई खरीदारी की जा सकती है। इस महीने में केवल नए वस्त्र और आभूषण आदि पहनने नहीं चाहिए लेकिन इन्हें खरीद सकते हैं।

खरीदारी करने के लिए कुछ खास मुहूर्त और शुभ दिन

वाहन खरीदारी के मुहूर्त
18 दिसम्बर 2020, शुक्रवार
20 दिसम्बर 2020, रविवार
27 दिसम्बर 2020, रविवार
30 दिसम्बर 2020, बुधवार
01 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
06 जनवरी 2021, बुधवार
08 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
भूमि भवन खरीदने के लिए
31 दिसम्बर 2020, गुरुवार
03 जनवरी 2021, रविवार
04 जनवरी 2021, सोमवार
08 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
09 जनवरी 2021, शनिवार
12 जनवरी 2021, मंगलवार
व्यापार प्रारंभ करने के लिए
17 दिसंबर 2020, गुरुवार
24 दिसंबर 2020, गुरुवार
27 दिसंबर 2020, रविवार

मकर संक्रांति पर खत्म होगा मलमास
सूर्य 14 जनवरी 2021 को मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन मकर संक्रांति पर्व मनाया जाता है और पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करके दान किया जाता है। इस दिन से उत्तरायण प्रारंभ होता है। विवाह समेत समस्त शुभ कार्य इस दिन से प्रारंभ हो जाते हैं।

मलमास में करें सूर्य की उपासना व सेवा
मलमास में सूर्य की उपासना करनी चाहिए। यह महाधर्म, दान, जप और तप का महीना माना जाता है। इसमें अनेक गुणों के साथ लाभ प्राप्त होता है। कर्ता को करने का कई गुना फल प्राप्त होता है। मलमास में ब्राह्मण, गुरु, गाय एवं साधु-संन्यासियों की सेवा करनी चाहिए।

