पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध:नकाबपोश बाइक सवार लुटेरों ने बंदूक दिखाकर ज्वैलर्स को लूटा

बालोतरा/समदड़ी स्टेशनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लूट की वारदात के बाद सीसीटीवी में कैद फुटेज।
  • बालोतरा राेड पर सिलोर सरहद में हुई वारदात

समीपवर्ती सिलोर गांव की सरहद में गुरुवार शाम को नकाबपोश बाइक सवार लूटेरों ने बंदूक की नोंक पर ज्वैलर्स के साथ लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देकर सोने-चांदी के जेवरात व नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए। सूचना पर समदड़ी थानाधिकारी मीठालाल मय जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचे। वहीं आस-पास के क्षेत्र में नाकाबंदी कर आरोपियों की धरपकड़ शुरू की। देर शाम तक आरोपियों के बारे में पता नहीं चल पाया।

समदड़ी निवासी पुरुषोत्तम सोनी ने रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि हर रोज की तरह उसका भतीज अरविंद कुमार पुत्र राणमल सोनी निवासी समदड़ी गुरुवार शाम करीब 5 बजे अपनी जेठन्तरी गांव स्थितअपनी दुकान बंद कर घर की और लौट रहा था। इस दौरान सिलोर गांव की सरहद में पीछे की तरफ से आ रहे दो नकाबपोश बाइक सवार युवकों ने उसके भतीज की बाइक को लात मारकर नीचे गिरा दिया।

इसके बाद पिस्तौल की नोंक पर हवाई फायर कर 30 किलो चांदी के आभूषण, 200 ग्राम सोने के जेवरात सहित 60 हजार रुपए नकद लूटकर फरार हो गए। इसके बाद लुटेरे हवाई फायर कर भाग छुटे। सूचना पर समदड़ी पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी लेकर नाकाबंदी करवाई, लेकिन देर रात तक आरोपियों के बारे में सुराग नहीं लग पाया। सिलोर में मंदिर में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में आरोपियों की तस्वीर कैद हुई है। जिसमें आरोपी वारदात के बाद बालोतरा की तरफ भागते नजर आ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें