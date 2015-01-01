पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:बहुजन क्रांति मोर्चा और राष्ट्रीय मुस्लिम मोर्चा के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में सौंपा ज्ञापन, पैगम्बर की शान में गुस्ताखी बर्दाश्त नहीं: सिद्दीकी

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
बहुजन क्रांति मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक वामन मेश्राम और राष्ट्रीय मुस्लिम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय संरक्षक मौलाना सज्जाद नोमानी के आह्वान पर देश में 550 जिलों में एक साथ एक दिवसीय राष्ट्रव्यापी जिला स्तरीय धरना प्रदर्शन कर राष्ट्रपति के नाम जिला अधिकारियों के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

बहुजन क्रांति मोर्चा के मोहम्मद उस्मान खान ने बताया कि बहुजन क्रांति मोर्चा के जिला संयोजक कानाराम बारूपाल के नेतृत्व में धरना प्रदर्शन कर जिला कलेक्टर को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। तहरीक उलमा ई हिंद के जिला अध्यक्ष लाल मोहम्मद सिद्दीकी ने कहा कि पैगम्बर इस्लाम की शान में जर्रा बराबर भी गुस्ताखी बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते। पैगम्बर मुहम्मद ने हमेशा हर धर्म की कदर की थी किसी भी धर्म के खिलाफ बोलना इस्लाम इजाजत नहीं देता। इस्लाम किसी भी तरह की कट्टरता का समर्थन नहीं करता हैं।

धरना प्रदर्शन को संबोधित करते हुए मजलिस ए हिंद जिला अध्यक्ष भुटा खान जुनेजा ने कहा कि पूरी दुनिया को समता मानवता बंधुता और न्याय संदेश देने वाले महा मानव पैगंबर मोहम्मद इनका कार्टून निकालना बहुत ही दुखद और निंदनीय था, उसी तरह कुछ शिक्षक की हत्या करना भी खेदजनक और निंदनीय हैं। इस दौरान धरना प्रदर्शन में राष्ट्रीय मुस्लिम मोर्चा के सुमार खान, मौलाना खुर्शीद अजहरी नागौर, भील समाज जिला अध्यक्ष भूराराम भीम, मजलिस ए हिंद के अनवर जुनेजा, मजलिस ए हिंद के जिला उपाध्यक्ष जमशेद मेहर सहित कई संगठनों के पदाधिकारी और समर्थक मौजूद रहे।

