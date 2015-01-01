पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादलों से गिरा पारा, मेघ गर्जना के साथ ही अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में बरसात हाेने की संभावना

बाड़मेर14 मिनट पहले
पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ सक्रिय हाेने के कारण मंगलवार से माैसम में बदलाव के साथ ही ठंडी हवाएं चली और आसमान में घने काले बादल छाए रहे। इससे अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ही दिन में ठंड का प्रभाव बढ़ने लगा है। बुधवार काे क्षेत्र में मेघ गर्जना के साथ ही अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में बरसात हाेने की संभावना रहेगी।

माैसम में बदलाव काे लेकर माैसम विभाग ने अलर्ट जारी किया है। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ सक्रिय हाेने के कारण पश्चिमी राजस्थान में बाड़मेर,जैसलमेर, बीकानेर आदि जिलाें में बुधवार से माैसम बदलेगा तथा ठंडी हवाएं चलने के साथ ही अासमान में घने काले बादल छाए रहेंगे। बादलवाही के साथ ही मेघ गर्जना के साथ अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में कहीं हल्की ताे कहीं मध्यम दर्जे की बरसात हाेने की संभावना रहेगी।

