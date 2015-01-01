पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनरेगा:कोरोना काल में मनरेगा से प्रवासियों को मिला रोजगार: मीणा

  • जिला कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा ने मनरेगा में पूरा काम, पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान का भादरेश से किया शुभारंभ, कई जगह हुए कार्यक्रम

जिले में बुधवार को मनरेगा के तहत पूरा काम,पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान का आगाज भादरेश ग्राम पंचायत की गुडली नाडी से शुरू किया गया। जिला कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा ने भादरेश तालाब में गेंती से मिट्टी की खुदाई कर अभियान की शुरूआत की। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार की मंशा के अनुरूप श्रमिकों से पूरा काम करने के दायित्व का निर्वहन कर पूरा दाम प्राप्त करने का आह्वान किया।

इस अवसर पर जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं जिला कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा ने कहा कि मनरेगा कुशल एवं अकुशल श्रमिकों के लिए वरदान साबित हुई है। स्थानीय स्तर पर रोजगार मिलने के साथ महिला सशक्तिकरण को बढ़ावा मिला है। इससे परिसंपतियों का सृजन हुआ है। मीणा ने कहा कि कोरोना काल के दौरान मनरेगा की बदौलत प्रवासियों एवं अन्य लोगों को रोजगार मिला।

उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार की मंशा है कि श्रमिकों को उनकी ओर से किए जाने वाले काम के एवज में पूरा भुगतान मिले। इस अभियान के दौरान पांच-पांच के ग्रुप में काम करते हुए श्रमिकों को पूरी मजदूरी दिलाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने श्रमिकों से आह्वान किया कि वे निर्धारित कार्य पूरा करने का दायित्व निभाते हुए पूरा दाम प्राप्त करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मनरेगा में पारदर्शिता को बढ़ावा देते हुए श्रमिकों के खाते में सीधे भुगतान किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह विष्व की सबसे बड़ी योजना है जिसमें श्रमिकों को उनके गांव में रोजगार मिल रहा है। अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी मोहनदान रतनु ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने पूरा काम, पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान की पूरे प्रदेश में शुरूआत की है। कोविड के दौरान सरकार का मनरेगा पर विशेष फोकस रहा ताकि प्रवासियों को इसके जरिए रोजगार मिल सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा समय में दैनिक मजदूरी 220 रुपए है। प्रतिदिन प्रत्येक श्रमिक को पूरी मजदूरी मिले, इसके लिए निर्धारित कार्य आवश्यक रूप से पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जाए। इस अवसर पर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि आलाराम कुमावत ने संबोधित करते हुए आभार जताया।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान बाड़मेर पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी सुरेश कविया, अधिशाषी अभियंता राजेन्द्र चौधरी, सहायक अभियंता रामलाल जैन, सरपंच भूरी देवी कुमावत, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी शशि सिंह, जेईएन संदीप राजावत, अक्षयदान बारहठ, प्रधान प्रतिनिधि गिरधरसिंह, जनक कुमावत, गोविंद कुमावत, भीखाराम कुमावत, तनसिंह, अणदाराम, वार्डपंच गुड्‌डी देवी, समेत कई लोग उपस्थित रहे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन मांगूदान ने किया। कलेक्टर मीणा ने तालाब में गेती से मिट्टी खोदकर अभियान की शुरूआत की।

