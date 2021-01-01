पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • More Than 100 Burglaries In 27 Years, Kalia Went To Jail 40 Times, Came Out Of Jail 35 Days Ago, Then A Dozen Incidents, Arrested

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न पुलिस का भय और न जेल का डर:27 साल में 100 से ज्यादा चोरियां, 40 बार जेल गया कालिया, 35 दिन पहले जेल से बाहर आकर की फिर दर्जनभर वारदातें, गिरफ्तार

बाड़मेरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंदिरों, दुकानों व मकानों में चोरी और लूट सहित कई वारदातों का शातिर बदमाश, 45 मुकदमे दर्ज है आरोपी के खिलाफ

चोरी के कई मामले पढ़े और कई किस्से सुने होंगे। पकड़े गए आरोपियों से हुए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे पढ़े होंगे, लेकिन आज एक ऐसे शातिर चोर के बारे में जानिए जिसने अपनी जिंदगी में सिर्फ चोरियां ही की है। ये शातिर चोर है जो पलक झपकते ही किसी की जेब को साफ कर सकता है। इसे न तो पुलिस का खौफ है और न जेल जाने का डर है। ये है बाड़मेर शहर के आचार्यों का वास निवासी शातिर चोर कालिया उर्फ कालूराम पुत्र उत्तमाराम आचार्य। 50 साल की अब तक उम्र में इसने 27 साल चोरियां की है।

35 दिन पहले ही जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया था, लेकिन फिर चोरियां करनी शुरू कर दी। 30 दिन में करीब बाड़मेर व जोधपुर में करीब एक दर्जन से ज्यादा चोरियों को अंजाम दिया। बाड़मेर शहर में लगातार बढ़ रही चोरी की वारदातों के बाद कोतवाली थानाधिकारी प्रेम कुमार मय टीम ने इस शातिर चाेर इसके एक साथी काे फिर गिरफ्तार किया है।

22 साल की उम्र में बाड़मेर शहर के कल्याणपुरा इलाके में एक घर के ताले तोड़ चोरी को अंजाम दिया था, इसके बाद से ये सिलसिला शुरू हुआ जो अनगिनत चोरियों तक पहुंच गया। अब तक करीब 100 से ज्यादा चोरियां की है। विशेष टीम ने कालिया उर्फ कालूराम पुत्र उत्तमाराम आचार्य निवासी आचार्यों का वास व दीपाराम पुत्र भूपाराम जाट निवासी दूधू धोरीमन्ना को गिरफ्तार किया है।

आरोपियों ने जनवरी में एक दर्जन चोरियां करना कबूल की है। पुलिस दोनों आरोपियों से गहन पूछताछ कर रही है। आरोपियों से एक बाइक व दुकान से चुराई गई 18 हजार रुपए राशि बरामद की है। कोतवाली पुलिस टीम में हैड कांस्टेबल हरदान, करणसिंह, कांस्टेबल मोहनलाल, रतनसिंह, भरत कुमार, शिवरतन शामिल रहे।

ऐसा शातिर: 22 साल की उम्र में पहली चोरी, 27 साल में बना शातिर चोर

बाड़मेर शहर के आचार्यों का वास निवासी कालिया उर्फ कालूराम की उम्र 50 वर्ष है। 22 साल की उम्र में एक मकान में कुछ रुपए चुराए इसके बाद अब ऐसा शातिर चोर बन गया है कि इस न तो पुलिस के पकड़े जाने और न जेल जाने का डर है। 27 साल से अब तक 100 से ज्यादा चोरियां कर चुका है।

मंदिर, दुकान, मकान, मोबाइल चोरी, जेब कतरी, बाइक चोरी सहित कई चोरियों को अंजाम दिया है। 40 बार जेल जाने के बाद भी चोरी से मोहभंग नहीं हो रहा है। पुलिस हर बार पकड़े जाने पर रिमांड पर लेती है और पूछताछ भी करती है। इसमें दर्जनों चोरियां कबूलता है। आरोपी शादीशुदा नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser