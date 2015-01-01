पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ शादी ज्यादा सावधान:शादी में बुलाए 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान, तहसीलदार ने 25 हजार का जुर्माना वसूला, अगले 3 दिन में 500 से ज्यादा शादियां

बाड़मेर4 मिनट पहले
बाड़मेर. शहर में काेराेना के खतरे को देखते हुए शादियों की सीजन में सावधानी बरती जा रही है। बारातियाें के साथ दुल्हें भी मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना कर रहे हैं। स्टेशन रोड से बंदौली निकालते हुए।
एक बार फिर से कोरोना तेजी से भड़का हुआ है। लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना के मरीजों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट से लेकर केंद्र और राज्य सरकारें भी चिंतित है। इसके बावजूद लापरवाह लोग बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। सरकार की ओर से शादियों में 100 लोगों से ज्यादा लोग बुलाने पर प्रतिबंध है, इसके बावजूद बेरोकटोक लोग बिना मास्क ही बंदौली निकाल रहे है और प्रीतिभोज में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

प्रशासन ने अब ऐसे लापरवाह लोगों के खिलाफ सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। मंगलवार को बाड़मेर शहर में बिना मास्क और 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के इकट्ठा होने पर एक शादी समारोह को रुकवाकर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया है। वहीं शादी की सूचना नहीं देने पर 5 हजार रुपए की पैनल्टी भी लगाई है।

इधर पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनावों में नेता रैलियां कर भीड़ इकट्ठा कर रहे हैं। हाल ये है कि लोगों की भीड़ बिना मास्क के इकट्ठा हो रही है। नेता भी लापरवाह होकर बिना मास्क पहने ही भाषण दे रहे हैं। इस भीड़ से भी कोरोना बढ़ने का खतरा ज्यादा हो गया है। इधर, कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा ने मंगलवार शाम को जिले के सभी एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार, विकास अधिकारियों की वीसी ली और सरकार की ओर से जारी कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने के निर्देश दिए गए।

अग्रसेन भवन में शादी में बुलाए 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान, तहसीलदार ने 25 हजार का जुर्माना वसूला

बाड़मेर. अग्रसेन भवन में शादी समारोह में उमड़ी भीड़।
बाड़मेर. अग्रसेन भवन में शादी समारोह में उमड़ी भीड़।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा विवाह संबंधी आयोजन के लिए 100 से अधिक लोग बुलाने पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाने के आदेश दिए गए है। तहसीलदार प्रेमसिंह चौधरी ने एक विवाह समारोह का निरीक्षण किया। शहर के अग्रसेन भवन में कपिल कुमार बंसल पुत्र रामनिवास निवासी स्टेशन रोड के भाई की शादी के आयोजन में 100 व्यक्तियों से अधिक के शामिल होने के कारण 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना राशि वसूल की गई।

इसी तरह शहर के माहेश्वरी भवन में इंद्रचंद तापड़िया पुत्र भंवरलाल के पुत्र की शादी का की राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार लिखित सूचना एसडीएम को नहीं दी गई थी। इस पर 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल किया गया।

ये है विवाह समारोह के लिए गाइडलाइन

इस कोरोना काल में विवाह समारोह के लिए आयोजक को लिखित सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम को देनी है कि वो सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 100 से ज्यादा मेहमानों को नहीं बुलाएंगे। मास्क और सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग प्रत्येक मेहमान को कराएंगे।

अगर बिना सूचना दिए कोई शादी करता है तो 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना और 100 से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ इकट्ठा होती है तो 25 हजार का जुर्माना वसूलने का प्रावधान है। मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से 500 रुपए प्रति व्यक्ति जुर्माने का प्रावधान है।

60% रोगियों को सांस में तकलीफ, 30 सिर्फ ऑक्सीजन पर

कोविड का खतरा लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। सर्दी के साथ ही कोरोना भी भयावह होता जा रहा है, हाल ये है कि वर्तमान में जितने रोगी आ रहे हैं, उसमें 60 फीसदी रोगियों को श्वास में तकलीफ है। हाल ये है कि इनमें 60 फीसदी की तो रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ रही है, लेकिन सीटी स्कैन में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। जिला अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. बीएल मंसुरिया के मुताबिक पिछले 4-5 दिनों में तो कोविड ग्रसित श्वास रोगियों की संख्या में जबरदस्त इजाफा हुआ है। 30 रोगी तो ऑक्सीजन पर है। ऑक्सीजन की भी एकाएक डिमांड बढ़ गई है।

जिला अस्पताल में रोज 60-65 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत हो रही है। जिले में नवंबर के इन 24 दिनों में 775 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। यह आंकड़ा पिछले तीन माह में सबसे ज्यादा है। 8 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। हाल ये है कि अगस्त की तुलना में अब नवंबर-दिसंबर में कोरोना का भयावह रूप सामने आ सकता है।

ऐसे में आमजन को भी सतर्कता बरतने की अपील की गई है। दो गज की दूरी और मास्क की अनिवार्यता को लेकर सख्ती बरतने की हिदायत है। बाड़मेर में मंगलवार को 12 रोगी काेरोना पॉजिटिव आए है। आंकड़ा 4632 तक पहुंच गया है। 395 सैंपल लिए गए। सैंपल का आंकड़ा 78836 तक पहुंच गया है। वर्तमान में 227 रोगी एक्टिव है।

समय पर इलाज नहीं तो जान जाने का भी खतरा
^मरीज की रैपिड और आरटीपीसीआर जांच की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ रही है, लेकिन मरीज सीटी स्केन में पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं। बाड़मेर जिले में ऐसे रोज दर्जनों केस आ रहे हैं, जिनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है, लेकिन सीटी में उनके लक्षण कोरोना के है। ऐसे मरीजों को समय रहते इलाज नहीं मिलता है तो जान जाने का भी खतरा रहता है। कोरोना का सीधा अटैक फेफड़ों पर हो रहा है। कोरोना से फेफड़ों के पर्दे डैमेज हो जाते हैं, जिससे ऑक्सीजन का फ्लो घट जाता है और सफेद चकत्ते हो जाते हैं।
-डॉ. हनुमान चौधरी, फिजिशियन, जिला अस्पताल बाड़मेर।

