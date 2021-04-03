पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिर्फ 2 सैकंड:एटीएम से रुपए बाहर आने की आवाज सुनते ही करते थे मदर बोर्ड का स्विच ऑफ, और रुक जाती थी एसबीआई में ट्रांजेक्शन की एंट्री

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के नॉर्मल स्क्रीन वाले वे एटीएम, जिसमें गिरोह ने धोखाधड़ी की। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर के नॉर्मल स्क्रीन वाले वे एटीएम, जिसमें गिरोह ने धोखाधड़ी की।
  • 45 दिन में 74.95 लाख निकालने का मामला मेवात की गैंग पर शक

बाड़मेर के एसबीआई बैंक के एटीएम में छेड़छाड़ कर करीब 75 लाख रुपए चोरी करने का मामला सामने आने के बाद कई बैंकों की नींद उड़ गई है। एटीएम का पॉवर कट कर लाखों रुपए की ठगी का प्रदेश का ऐसा पहला मामला है। जांच में जुटी पुलिस भी समझ नहीं पाई है कि आखिर ऐसी ठगी कैसे संभव हुई है। भास्कर टीम ने दूसरे दिन इस मामले में समानांतर जांच की।

खुलासे में सामने आया कि इस मामले में एक बड़ा गिरोह सक्रिय रहा है, जो किसी एक ही बैंक के एटीएम का टारगेट कर उनकी जीपीएस लोकेशन निकाल उसमें वारदात को अंजाम देता था। उस गिरोह के पास कई एटीएम कार्ड रहे हैं, जिनसे वो ट्रांजेक्शन करने के दौरान रुपए काउंटिंग की आवाज बंद होने के साथ ही मदर बोर्ड के पीछे का पॉवर स्विच ऑफ कर देता था।

इसके बाद पॉवर फेलियर की एरर के साथ ही उसके खाते से पैसे कटते नहीं थे, लेकिन वो रकम वापस एटीएम में जमा होने से पहले ही खींच कर बाहर निकाल देता था। इसके बाद दिनभर के ऐसे ट्रांजेक्शन फेलियर की शिकायत संबंधित बैंक के कस्टमर केयर में करता था। इसके बाद कस्टमर केयर खाते से जीरो ट्रांजेक्शन की रिपोर्ट देखकर उसके निकाली रकम उसके खाते में डाल देते थे। इस ठगी में बैंक खातेदारों को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ, लेकिन एसबीआई बैंक को लाखों रुपए की चपत लग गई।

एसबीआई बैंक एटीएम के सुरक्षा की खामियों का पता लगाया, फिर लोकेशन ढूंढ़ी, 45 दिन तक रोज निकालते रहे रकम

एक ही दिन में 21 बार ट्रांजेक्शन फेल

बाड़मेर के स्टेशन रोड के एसबीआई एटीएम से एक ही दिन में 21 बार पावर फेलियर के ट्रांजेक्शन हुए है। चौंकाने वाली बात ये है कि गैंग ने एटीएम को टारगेट किया था। इन एटीएम से पीएनबी, बैंक ऑफ बडौड़ा, आईसीआईसी, एचडीएफसी सहित कई बैंकों के एटीएम कार्ड से पैसे निकाले गए है। बैंक प्रत्येक एटीएम से फेल हुए ट्रांजेक्शन की रिपोर्ट तैयार कर पुलिस को देने की तैयारी कर चुकी है।

पहले रैकी, फिर गूगल मैप से लोकेशन ढूंढी

एटीएम से कैश निकालने के मामले में सक्रिय रही गैंग ने पहले ऐसे मामलों में रैकी की है और फिर मैप से लोकेशन ढूंंढ़ी और उसके अनुसार ही सक्रिय रहे लोगों की गैंग ने अलग-अलग बैंक के एटीएम कार्ड से ठगी करते रहे। 45 दिन तक एसबीआई के एटीएम से ये खेल चलता रहा, लेकिन बैंकों को भनक नहीं लगी।

कैश लोडिंग ठेके पर होने से हुई देरी

एसबीआई बैंक एटीएम से 75 लाख रुपए की ठगी होने के बाद भी ढाई माह बाद बैंक अधिकारियों ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। इसके पीछे की बड़ी वजह ये है कि एटीएम में कैश लोड करने का काम ठेके पर दे रखा है, ऐसे में बैंक इस पर ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। ट्रांजेक्शन फेल से लेकर खातेदार को रकम लौटाने संबंधित बैंक का है। बेलापुर से ही इन एटीएम के ट्रांजेक्शन की मॉनिटरिंग होती है। एक ही बैंक के एटीएम से 677 ट्रांजेक्शन फेल होने के बाद यह मामला बैंक अधिकारियों की पकड़ में आया।

क्रेडिट और डेबिट दोनों कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करते थे शातिर बदमाश

यह गैंग क्रेडिट कार्ड और डेबिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करती है। एटीएम में कार्ड डालने के बाद जब रुपए काउंटिंग की आवाज शुरू होने के बाद पूरी होने के साथ ही मास्टर चाबी से मदर बोर्ड के पीछे का स्विच बंद कर देते हैं। इससे मशीन के काउंट किया गया कैश बाहर दे देती है, जिसे खींच कर ये गैंग ले लेती थी। इसके बाद स्विच वापिस ऑफ कर देते थे।

इससे ट्रांजेक्शन की एंट्री सर्वर तक नहीं जाती थी। इस तरह अलग-अलग कार्ड से दिन में कई बार ट्रांजेक्शन करते थे, लेकिन वो रकम उनके खाते से नहीं निकलती थी। इसके बाद बैंक के कस्टमर केयर को फोन कर दिनभर के एक साथ ही फेल हुए ट्रांजेक्शन की शिकायत करते थे। बैंक कस्टमर केयर उस शिकायत की पड़ताल कर ट्रांजेक्शन रिपोर्ट देख उसके बाद रुपए वापस खाते में डालने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर देते थे।

6 घंटे में 16 एटीएम की सुरक्षा देखी अधिकांश में सीसीटीवी ही खराब मिले

एसबीआई बैंक के एटीएम से हुए लाखों रुपए की ठगी के मामले के बाद भास्कर टीम ने शहर में 6 घंटे में शहर व उसके आसपास के 16 एसबीआई एटीएम की पड़ताल की है। इसमें सामने आया कि अधिकांश एटीएम में सीसीटीवी कैमरे ही खराब है। जिन एटीएम की आईडी से ठगी का मामला सामने आया है उन एटीएम की पड़ताल में सामने आया कि उन पर न गार्ड है और न ही सीसीटीवी।

लंबे समय से सीसीटीवी खराब होने के बावजूद सही नहीं किए गए। अब जांच में भी पुलिस के लिए चुनौती रहेगी कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज कहां से मिलेंगे। हालांकि कई एटीएम में सीसीटीवी काम कर रहे हैं। स्टेशन रोड, कलेक्ट्रेट, चौहटन रोड, नेहरू नगर, सिणधरी चौराहा, महावीर नगर, प्रतापजी की प्रोल, जैसलमेर रोड सहित कई एटीएम की पड़ताल में सुरक्षा को लेकर बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू

सूरत में भी ऐसी ही ठगी का खुलासा करने वाले एसआई से समझिए पूरी कहानी

सूरत में केनरा बैंक एटीएम में दिसंबर 2020 में ऐसी ही ठगी हुई थी। इसके बाद जांच में हमने कई फुटेज खंगाले जिसके बाद उनकी लोकेशन ट्रेस कर 5 बदमाशों को ढूंढ़ निकाला था। ये शातिर ठग हरियाणा के मेवात की गैंग के रूप में काम करते थे। ये ठग पहले उस एटीएम मशीन की पूरी जानकारी लेते थे, क्योंकि नोएडा में एटीएम बनाने वाली कई कंपनियां है।

उनमें काम करने वाले लोगों से पूरी ये ट्रेनिंग लेते थे। इन्हें पता होता था कि एटीएम कैसे काम करता है, ऑन ऑफ का स्विच कहां और ट्रांजेक्शन कैसे होता है। इस तरह की ठगी का यह अनूठा मामला था, जिसमें खातेदार को कोई नुकसान नहीं हो रहा था, क्योंकि उसे तो पावर फेलियर के कारण वापस रकम मिल जाती थी लेकिन बैंक को नुकसान हुआ।

