शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता:शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए पांच संस्थानों का कॉलेज शिक्षा से एमओयू

बाड़मेर2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए विभाग स्तर पर किए जा रहे प्रयासों के अंतर्गत 5 और संस्थाओं के साथ एमओयू हस्ताक्षरित किए गए है। काॅलेज शिक्षा के आयुक्त संदेश नायक ने विभाग की ओर से इन एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए। उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता एक धुरी रूप में बनी हुई है और इस लक्ष्य को सामूहिक प्रयासों द्वारा ही पूरा किया जा सकता है।

जब तक शिक्षा सबकी चिंता का विषय और प्रयासों का केन्द्र नहीं बनती है। इसमें गुणात्मक परिवर्तन स्थापित करना मुश्किल होगा। उन्होंने यह भी उल्लेख किया कि यह विभाग की आवश्यकता भी है कि राज्य में 332 राजकीय एवं 1700 से अधिक गैर सरकारी महाविद्यालयों में पढ़ रहे 12 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों के इस शिक्षा वर्ग को रोजगार परक कौशल प्रशिक्षण करवाने, शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने एवं संस्थाओं के विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने के लिए स्वंयसेवी संगठनों को साथ लेना ही होगा। तभी जाकर हम अधिकाधिक संख्या में युवाओं का भविष्य संवारने में सफल हो सकेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्वयं सेवी एवं शासकीय संस्थाएं मिलकर राज्य में शिक्षा एवं शिक्षण संस्थाओं में रहे 10 हजार युवाओं को नवीन तकनीकी आधारित सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी केन्द्रित कौशल प्रशिक्षण देने, स्किल रेडियो आरंभ करने के लिए, अपलिफ्टमैंट आॅफ सोसाइटी विद होलिस्टिक एंड होम्योपैथिक एप्रोच -ऊषा, जयपुर ने संस्था विकास में सामुदायिक भागीदारी संबलन, शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता के लिए प्रशिक्षण, स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता के लिए जनचेतना कार्यक्रमों में सहभागिता को, गुरुभक्ति संस्था द्वारा युवाओं में चरित्र निर्माण एवं संस्थागत विकास के लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों एवं योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सहभागिता को तथा मानव निर्माण संस्थान जयपुर ने

युवाओं को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की निशुल्क तैयारी करवाने को एमओयू हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। कार्यक्रम का संचालन आयुक्तालय काॅलेज शिक्षा जयपुर में नवाचार एवं कौशल विकास के प्रभारी अधिकारी डाॅ. विनोद भारद्वाज ने किया। इस अवसर पर काॅलेज शिक्षा के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त बी.एल.गोयल सहित समस्त संयुक्त निदेशक एवं अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

