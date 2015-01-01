पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुण्यतिथि:गौ वंश संरक्षण के लिए सकारात्मक कदम उठाने की आवश्यकता: जैन

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बंसल की पुण्यतिथि पर गौशाला में टिन शैड बनाकर किया भेंट

जितेंद्र बंसल सीए की चतुर्थ पुण्यतिथि पर लायंस क्लब बाड़मेर की प्रेरणा से संगीता बंसल, प्रतीक, हर्षित एवं बंसल परिवार की ओर से पथमेड़ा गौशाला चिकित्सालय बाड़मेर में गायों के विश्राम के लिए 1 लाख पचीस हजार रुपए की लागत का टीन शैड निर्माण कार्य करवाया गया है। टिन शैड के उद्घाटन अवसर पर लायंस क्लब बाड़मेर की ओर से श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया।

जिसमें बंशीधर वडेरा, नरेंद्र जिंदल, नवनीत सुखानी, संगीता बंसल, अशोक डागा, राजेंद्र शारदा, दिनेश लूनिया, सौरभ जैन, संजय संखलेचा, घनश्याम बंसल, जयराम बंसल, लक्ष्मी अविल मंगल, मंजु सर्राफ, पुनिता बंसल, रुखमणी गोयल एवं गौशाला के सदस्यों ने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। क्लब अध्यक्ष रमेश जैन ने कहा कि वर्तमान हालात में गाय की स्थिति दयनीय हैं।

गौ संरक्षण के लिए सकारात्मक कदम उठाने की आवश्यकता है। गौशाला के लिए टिन शैड निर्माण करवाए जाने पर गौशाला संचालक ने बंसल परिवार का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि जितेंद्र बंसल गौशाला मे नियमित रूप से सेवादारों एवं कर्मचारियों के साथ गायों कि सेवा करते थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन कर रहे लायन वीरचंद वडेरा ने कहा कि निराश्रित, उपेक्षित व असहाय गोवंश की सेवा का गोभक्तों एवं जनता के सहयोग से संरक्षण करने की पहल करनी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें