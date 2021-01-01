पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • New Session In Medical College From 1st February, Admission Of 130 Students, Formation Of Anti Ragging Committee, Strict Action Will Be Taken

सख्ताई:मेडिकल काॅलेज में 1 फरवरी से नया सत्र,130 छात्रों का प्रवेश, एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी का गठन, हाेगी सख्त कार्रवाई

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
मेडिकल कॉलेज का अवलोकन करती एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • रैगिंग पर राेक के लिए सभी छात्रों पर रहेगी नजर, छात्र दिल्ली में बनी हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर काॅल कर सकते हैं

मेडिकल काॅलेज में छात्रों के साथ हाेने वाली रैगिंग पर पूर्णतया राेक लगाने के लिए शुक्रवार काे एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी की पहली बैठक मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य डाॅ. आरके. आसेरी की अध्यक्षता में आयाेजित की गई। रैगिंग के नाम पर छात्राें के साथ हाेने वाले दुर्व्यवहार पर पूर्णतया राेक लगाने के लिए बैठक में कई पहलुओं पर चर्चा की गई। प्राचार्य डाॅ. अासेरी ने बताया कि रैगिंग एक गंभीर समस्या है, जिसमें जूनियर छात्रों काे सीनियर छात्रों की ओर से मानसिक व शारीरिक रूप से परेशान किया जाता है। ऐसे में इस पर प्रतिबंध लगाना अनिवार्य है। इसके लिए काॅलेज परिसर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए गए है। काॅलेज में कार्यरत गार्ड से लेकर स्टाॅफ काे भी अलर्ट किया गया है।

संबंधित थाने,शहर की हाेटल व रेस्टोरेंट पर भी कमेटी के सदस्याें काे नजर रखनी हाेगी, ताकि एक भी छात्र काे रैगिंग के नाम पर परेशान न किया जा सके। एक फरवरी से काॅलेज के नए सत्र में 130 छात्र प्रवेश करेंगे। छात्रों की पहले साइकोलॉजिकल काउंसलिंग की जाएगी। इस दाैरान सीनियर छात्रों काे सप्ताह के अवकाश पर रखा जाएगा ताकि फ्रेशर छात्र शहर से रूबरू हाे सकें।

वहीं जूनियर स्टूडेंट्स काे अकेला न छाेड़ा जाए। रैगिंग लेने वाले छात्राें पर सख्त कार्रवाई हाेगी। इसके तहत ढाई से सात साल की सजा का प्रावधान है, काॅलेज प्रशासन की अाेर से छह महीने तक काॅलेज से निष्कासित करने के साथ प्रायोगिक व सैद्धांतिक परीक्षा से वंचित रखा जाएगा। बैठक के दाैरान डाॅ. आसेरी ने सदस्याें का स्वागत किया।

एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी का समन्वयक डॉ. दिनेश परमार को बनाया गया। एंटी रैगिंग स्क्वायड में छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए अलग से दो टीमों का गठित की गई है, छात्राओं की प्रभारी डॉ. पुष्पावती जैन, डॉ. कमला वर्मा, डॉ. अलका लूनिया व वार्डन छात्रा डॉ. ज्योति पांडे रहेंगी।

छात्रों के लिए एंटी रैगिंग स्क्वायड में डॉ. दिनेश परमार, छात्र वार्डन डॉ. अमित शांडिल्य, डॉ. दीपक तंवर व डॉ. विक्रम सिंह को शामिल किया गया है। बैठक के दौरान एसएचओ पर्वतसिंह, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता कैलाश मेहता,संकल्प एज्यूकेशनल एंड साेशियल डेवलपमेंट साेसायटी संस्थान से विजय कुमार, डाॅ. माेतीलाल खत्री, डॉ. खुशाल भरंग, डॉ. प्रकाश माैजूद रहे।

