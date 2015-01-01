पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:अब घट रहा कोरोना, 5 माह बाद जिले में पहली बार सबसे कम 147 एक्टिव मरीज

बाड़मेर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल के वार्ड में 15 दिन में भर्ती मरीजों का आंकड़ा 130 से 49 पहुंचा, ऑक्सीजन की डिमांड घटी

सात माह से कोविड-19 के संकट से जूझ रहे बाड़मेर के लिए दिसंबर का महीना कुछ राहत लेकर आया है। क्योंकि अब कोविड के संक्रमित मरीजों से ज्यादा रिकवर हो रहे है। पांच माह बाद ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि जिले में महज 147 ही कोरोना के एक्टिव केस है। जिले की रिकवरी दर 95.80 फीसदी पहुंच गई है। यानि महज 5 फीसदी ही मरीज एक्टिव है। ऐसे में बाड़मेर के लिए नए साल से पहले का दिसंबर काफी राहत लेकर आया है।

दिसंबर के शुरूआत से ही संक्रमितों से ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हो रहे है। मंगलवार को बाड़मेर जिले में 502 सैंपल लिए गए, जिसमें महज 2 संक्रमित मिले है, जबकि 242 निगेटिव पाए गए। इधर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 30 संक्रमित ठीक होने पर छुट्टी देदी। जिले में अब तक 5222 संक्रमित, जिसमें 5003 ठीक हुए है।

अगस्त से बेकाबू हुआ कोरोना लगातार बढ़ रहा था, लेकिन अब एक बार संक्रमण कम होने से आमजनता ने राहत की सांस ली है। बाड़मेर में दिसंबर से संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा कम हुआ है, जबकि ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है। 6 दिसंबर के बाद 237 कोरोना संक्रमित केस आए है, जबकि इन दस दिनों में 345 कोरोना रोगी रिकवर हो गए। ऐसे में अब रोगियों से ज्यादा ठीक हो रहे है। जिला अस्पताल के वार्ड में भर्ती सीटी स्कैन और आरटी पीसीआर के संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 130 तक पहुंच गया था। अब यह आंकड़ा 49 तक पहुंच गया है।

गंभीर रोगियों की संख्या घटने से 50 सिलेंडर की खपत

जिला अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. बीएल मंसुरिया का कहना है कि दिसंबर में कोविड-19 के संदिग्ध और संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आई है। जिला अस्पताल के वार्ड में जहां नवंबर में सीटी और कोविड-19 संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 130 तक पहुंच गया था, अब वह 50 पर आ गया है। जिला अस्पताल के वार्ड में अब संक्रमित मरीज बहुत कम बचे है। वहीं गंभीर रोगियों की तादाद भी कम हुई है। इससे जहां नवंबर में ऑक्सीजन की डिमांड 90 सिलेंडर रोज तक पहुंच गई थी, अब वह 50-52 पर आ गई है।

^जिला अस्पताल में अब संक्रमण के मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आ रहे है। भर्ती मरीज भी आधे रहे गए है। ऑक्सीजन की डिमांड और आईसीयू में भी मरीजों में कमी आई है। ऑक्सीजन की डिमांड 90 सिलेंडर से 50 पर पहुंच गई है। जिला अस्पताल में अब सिर्फ 49 मरीज ही भर्ती है, जिसमें 7 कोविड-19 के है और 42 मरीज सीटी पॉजिटिव है।
-बीएल मंसुरिया, पीएमओ, जिला अस्पताल बाड़मेर।

