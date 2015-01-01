पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म समाज:जम्भेश्वर माेक्ष दिवस पर जागरण, मेला, यज्ञ व पाहल, नशा मुक्ति का लिया संकल्प

सेड़वा29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदराम की बेरी में गुरु जंभेश्वर के मोक्ष दिवस कार्यक्रम, किया यज्ञ

सदराम की बेरी स्थित श्री गुरु जंभेश्वर मंदिर में जम्भेश्वर भगवान के मोक्ष दिवस की 484 वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर जागरण एवं श्री गुरु जम्भेश्वर मेला यज्ञ व पाहल का अायाेजन किया गया। इसमें सैकड़ों पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने नारियल व घी की आहुतियां देकर देश के खुशहाली की कामनाएं की।

सेड़वा तहसील मुख्यालय से 10 किलोमीटर दूर सदराम की बेरी में चिलत नवमी के अवसर पर 11वीं बार विशाल श्री गुरु जंभेश्वर मेला भगवान जांभोजी की जय जयकार के साथ भरा, जिसमें सैकड़ों पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने शिरकत की। सोनड़ी महंत आत्मदेव महाराज के पावन सानिध्य में भगवान जांभोजी की 120 शब्दवाणी से विशाल यज्ञ एवं पाहल बनाकर पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने अमृत पान करते हुए नशा मुक्त जीवन जीने का संकल्प दिलाया।

श्रद्धालुओं की लंबी-लंबी कतारें यज्ञ की परिक्रमा करते हुए मंदिर परिसर में ही भगवान जांभोजी की साखी, आरती, कीर्तन, भजन की सरिता में विश्नोई समाज के साखी मर्मज्ञ युवा कलाकार पूनम सेंवर ने जांभाणी परंपरा के अनुसार कुं कुं केरा चरण पधारो गुरु जंभ देव, आरती जय जंभेश्वर की, आरती होजी समराथल देव, पांच आरती आओ मिलो जुमले जुलो सिवरो सिरजन हार, जुमले की पहली साखी सहित पांच साखियों का गायन किया गया।

अमृता देवी बलिदान की इतिहास गाथा विश्नोई समाज की 29 नियमों की नियमावली का विस्तार से विचार एवं भगवान जांभोजी की अवतार जीवन लीला एवं विभिन्न पर्चों का साखियों के माध्यम से स्रोतों को सुनाकर भावविभोर किया। दोपहर 12 बजे श्री जम्भेश्वर सेवा संस्थान एवं श्री गुरु जंभेश्वर दल का खुला अधिवेशन महंत आत्मदेव महाराज के पावन सानिध्य में शुरू हुआ।

जिसमें संत आत्मदेव महाराज ने कहा कि इस धरती पर जर, जोरू और जमीन के लिए सिर कटाने के हजारों उदाहरण मिल जाएंगे, लेकिन इस पृथ्वी पर वन्य जीवों एवं पेड़ों के लिए सैकड़ों पर्यावरण प्रेमियों ने हरे वृक्षों में वन्य जीवों लिए सर कटा लिए लेकिन पेड़ नहीं काटने दिए। समाजसेवी हरजेश थोरी ने कहा कि विश्नोई समाज शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में बहुत प्रगति कर रहा है। वर्तमान में विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में समाज की प्रतिभाएं अपना लोहा मना रही है।

अब इस आधुनिक शिक्षा के साथ में संस्कारों की आवश्यकता है। शिक्षा के साथ संस्कार होंगे तो ही सही मायनों में समाज और देश का भविष्य प्रकाशमय होगा। थोरी ने कहा कि वर्तमान में युवा सकारात्मक सोच के साथ में जीवन पथ पर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं यह समाज के लिए शुभ संकेत है।

इस अवसर पर मेघावा के महंत आत्मदेव महाराज, भाखराराम खिलेरी,साजनराम जांगू, राणाराम ढाका, प्रकाशचन्द खिलेरी, हरदेवाराम ढाका, लाधुराम जांगू, अमराराम थोरी, हनुमानराम सियाक, आसुलाल जांगू, राजेन्द्र खिलेरी, पूनम खिलेरी, श्रवण भादू, जगदीश जाणी, मांगीलाल थोरी सहित जम्भेश्वर सेवा संस्थान एवं जम्भेश्वर सेवक दल सदराम की बेरी के कार्यकर्ता सहित सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें