टीकाकरण:प्रथम चरण के 10वें दिन 59.09% टीकाकरण 123 टीके खराब, आज भी होगा वैक्सीनेशन

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • महिलाओं का 66.12 प्रतिशत तथा पुरुषाें का 45.59 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण
  • अब तक काेविशिल्ड की 391 डाेज खराब, जागरूकता के अभाव में जिले का टीकाकरण सिर्फ 43.21 प्रतिशत रहा

प्रथम चरण के वैक्सीनेशन अभियान के दसवें दिन शुक्रवार काे टीकाकरण महज 59.09% रहा। जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 41 सेंटर्स पर कुल 3386 (886 पुरुष व महिला 2500) स्वास्थ्यकर्मी रजिस्टर्ड किए गए थे, इनमें से 2001(404 पुरुष व महिला 1653) स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ने ही टीके लगवाए। पुरुषों की अपेक्षा महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण प्रतिशत 20.53% अधिक रहा।

पुरुषों का 45.59% तथा महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का 66.12% रहा। इस दाैरान 123 काेवीशिल्ड वैक्सीन की डाेज खराब हुई। अब तक के टीकाकरण में 391 टीके चिकित्सा विभाग की लापरवाही व अनदेखी के चलते खराब हो गए है। शुक्रवार काे सीएचसी धनाऊ में 9 व धाेरीमन्ना न्यू में 8 तथा पीएचसी भाड़खा व हरसाणी में 8-8 डाेज टीकाकरण के दाैरान खराब हुए।

जिले में अब तक कुल 13302 फ्रंट लाइन हैल्थ वर्कर्स का काेविन एप में रजिस्ट्रेशन हाेने के कारण उन्हें प्रथम चरण के दाैरान टीकाकरण के लिए बुलाया गया। इनमें से 5096 पुरुष तथा 8206 महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी थे। दस दिन में 2426 पुरुष व 4975 महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीके लगवाए। अबतक कुल 5748 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण हुआ। कुल टीकाकरण 43.21% रहा। महिलाओं का टीकाकरण 60.63% तथा पुरुषों का 47.61% रहा। महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने पुरुषों की तुलना में 13.02% अधिक टीके लगवाए।

काेविड-19 वैक्सीन के जिले में दस दिनाें के टीकाकरण अभियान में 391 डाेज बेकार किए गए, जाे एक गंभीर बात है। इस डाेज की कीमत ताे वहीं बखूबी जान सकते है जिन्हें इस डाेज की आवश्यकता थी लेकिन उस समय तक यह अस्तित्व में नहीं थी और अपने परिजनाें काे खाेना पड़ा। वैक्सीन खराब हाेने के मामले काे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी गंभीर नहीं हैं। वे सिस्टम काे ही इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे है।

  • काेविड एप में जाे व्यक्ति रजिस्टर्ड है, उसे ही वैक्सीन लगाई जा सकती है। एक भी व्यक्ति आए, ताे उसे भी वैक्सीन लगानी हाेती है, नहीं ताे लाेग लड़ने झगड़ने के लिए आतुर हाे जाते है। वैक्सीन का अधिक से अधिक उपयाेग हाे इसके लिए प्रयास जारी है। टीकाकरण के लिए लाेगाेें काे अधिक से अधिक जागरूक करने की आवश्यकता है। - डाॅ. रघुराज सिंह, परियाेजना निदेशक टीकाकरण जयपुर
