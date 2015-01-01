पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • On The Last Day Of Nomination, The Power Performance Of The Candidates Is Triangular And There Is A Direct Contest In BJP Congress.

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:नामांकन के अंतिम दिन प्रत्याशियों का शक्ति प्रदर्शन कहीं त्रिकोणीय तो कहीं भाजपा-कांग्रेस में सीधा मुकाबला

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. नामांकन के अंतिम दिन कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर दिनभर प्रत्याशी समर्थकों की भीड़ रही। कोई रैली के साथ तो कोई जुलूस लेकर पर्चा भरने पहुंचा।कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर एकत्रित भीड़ और जुलूस में वाहनों पर सवार समर्थक।
  • जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों में 389 वार्डों के लिए भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा के साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने भरे पर्चे
  • नाम वापसी के बाद साफ होगी तस्वीर,पहले चरण का मतदान 23 को

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को जिले से लेकर उपखंड मुख्यालयों पर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की दिनभर भीड़ रही। सुबह दस बजे से नामांकन के लिए प्रत्याशी पर्चे भरने पहुंच गए। दोपहर तक एसडीएम कार्यालयों के बाहर वाहनों की लंबी कतारे लग गई। दिनभर मेले जैसा माहौल रहा।

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा के अलावा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरे। जिला मुख्यालय पर जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे दाखिल किए। वहीं एसडीएम कार्यालय बाड़मेर में पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर व बाड़मेर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरे। कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर दिनभर लोगों की भीड़ रही। वहीं शिव, चौहटन, धोरीमन्ना, गुड़ामालानी, सिणधरी, बायतु, सेड़वा, धनाऊ समेत अन्य पंचायत समिति मुख्यालयों पर दिनभर मेले जैसा माहौल रहा।

गुड़ामालानी; प्रत्याशियों का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, 17 वार्डों के लिए 67 उम्मीदवारों ने भरे नामांकन
गुड़ामालानी. पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन के अंतिम दिन भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा के प्रत्याशियों ने शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। सुबह से एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाद समर्थकों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ और दोपहर को हुजूम उमड़ा। प्रत्याशी अपने समर्थकों के साथ नामांकन दाखिल करने पहुंचे।

तीनों पार्टियों के नेताओं ने कमान संभाल रखी थी और दिनभर मेले जैसा माहौल रहा। नामांकन के बाद प्रत्याशी अपने समर्थकों के साथ प्रचार में जुट गए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी सुनील कुमार कटेवा ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 17 वार्डों से 67 प्रत्याशियों ने 69 नामांकन जमा करवाए। मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी और बुधवार को नाम वापसी की प्रक्रिया होगी।

शिव; 19 वार्डों के लिए 94 प्रत्याशियों के 98 नामांकन, एक सीट के लिए चार दावेदार

शिव. पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 19 वार्डों के लिए 94 प्रत्याशियों ने 98 नामांकन दाखिल किए। सोमवार सुबह नौ बजे से ही उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर प्रत्याशी समर्थकों की भीड़ एकत्रित होने लगी। भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा नेताओं की मौजूदगी में प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे भरे।

भाजपा के शिव प्रभारी कैलाश कोटड़िया, संयोजक खुमाणसिंह सोढ़ा,कानसिंह राजगुरू, गिरधरसिंह कोटड़िया,पुरूषोतम खत्री, मंडल अध्यक्ष श्रवणसिंह की मौजूदगी में 19 वार्डों के प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए। वहीं कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष बच्चू खां, कैलाशसिंह कोटड़िया, बलराम प्रजापत, गुलाम मोहम्मद, पूर्व प्रधान गंगासिंह,पूर्व सरपंच भवानीसिंह,नींबाराम बारुपाल नारणाराम, रामाराम समेत कई नेता मौजूद रहे।

बायतु; दिनभर मेले जैसा माहौल, बायतु के 74 प्रत्याशियों ने समर्थकों के साथ भरे नामांकन

बायतु. पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को उपखंड मुख्यालय पर मेले जैसा माहौल रहा। भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा समर्थकों ने शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। सुबह नौ बजे से ही एसडीएम कार्यालय के बाहर लोगों की भीड़ जमा होने लगी। प्रत्याशियों ने दस बजे से नामांकन शुरू कर दिए। दोपहर तीन बजे तक नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। तीनों पार्टियों ने अपने प्रत्याशियों के सिंबल जमा करवा दिए। सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी विवेक व्यास ने बताया कि सोमवार को पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 74 नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए गए। बुधवार को नामांकन वापसी के बाद प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित किए जाएंगे।

चौहटन; अंतिम दिन 82 प्रत्याशियों ने भरे पर्चे

चौहटन. नामांकन के आखिरी दिन प्रत्याशियों के साथ समर्थकों ने भीड़ जुटाने में पूरी ताकत झोंकी। भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा के नेताओं के साथ प्रत्याशी नामांकन करने पहुंचे। तहसील परिसर के बाहर आधा किलोमीटर तक वाहनों की कतारे लगी। माकूल सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त के बीच प्रत्याशियों ने बारी-बारी से नामांकन दाखिल किए। भीड़ में लोग दो गज की दूरी को भूल गए। हालांकि अधिकांश ने मास्क जरूर लगा रखे थे। दिनभर मेले जैसा माहौल रहा। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भवानीसिंह चारण ने बताया कि सोमवार को अंतिम दिन 82 प्रत्याशियों ने 94 नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए। वार्ड 23 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी व वार्ड 18 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी अपना नामांकन प्रस्तुत नहीं कर पाए। वहीं रालोपा ने 13 वार्डों में अपने प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें