पंचायत चुनाव 2020:नामांकन जांच में भाजपा से एक, आरएलपी के दो आवेदन रद्द, अब 11 में सीधा व 15 में होगा त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
बाड़मेर. भाजपा जिला परिषद प्रत्याशी नरसिंह कड़वासरा का नामांकन खारिज होने पर आपत्ति जताते भाजपाई।
  • पंस. बाड़मेर ग्रामीण के वार्ड 17 और पंस. बाड़मेर के वार्ड 16 से भाजपा का पर्चा खारिज
  • आज नाम वापसी का दिन, बागियों को मनाने में जुटे भाजपा-कांग्रेस नेता

जिला परिषद के 37 वार्डों में कुल 151 प्रत्याशियों ने 167 नामांकन भरे थे, जिसमें मंगलवार को नामांकन जांच में 25 प्रत्याशियों के 41 नामांकन खारिज हो गए। इसमें एक भाजपा और 2 आरएलपी उम्मीदवाराें के नामांकन भी खारिज हुए है। ऐसे में अब भाजपा 36 और आरएलपी 23 वार्ड में ही चुनाव लड़ रही है। जबकि कांग्रेस के सभी 37 वार्ड में प्रत्याशी मैदान में है।

वार्ड 13 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी नरसिंह कड़वासरा का नामांकन खारिज होने के बाद विधायक मेवाराम जैन पर बदले की नियत से नामांकन खारिज करने का आरोप लगाया। जबकि नामांकन में संतान के आंकड़े छिपाने की स्थिति में रद्द करना बताया गया है। 2015 में भरे गए आवेदन पत्र और वर्तमान आवेदन पत्र में संतान के आंकड़े को लेकर शपथ पत्र में भिन्नता पाई गई।

कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर भाजपाइयों ने कांग्रेस विधायक के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर ग्रामीण में वार्ड 17 से भाजपा के फताराम व वार्ड 16 से भाजपा की अनु कंवर का नामांकन खारिज हो गया। मंगलवार को जांच के बाद 466 प्रत्याशियों के 479 नामांकन खारिज कर दिए। ऐसे में अब 1306 प्रत्याशियों के 1479 आवेदन सही पाए गए है।

जिला परिषद के 11 वार्ड में सीधा मुकाबला होगा

बाड़मेर जिला परिषद के 37 वार्ड है, जिसमें अब नामांकन जांच के बाद 11 वार्डों में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। इनमें वार्ड 3, 22 से 28, 31, 36 व 37 है। इसी तरह 15 वार्डों में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। इनमें वार्ड 2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 29, 30, 32 और 33 है। बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद यह तस्वीर भी बदल सकती है।

पार्टियों से सिंबल नहीं मिलने से इन प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन हुए रद्द

कांग्रेस: वार्ड 5 से गुलाम शाह, 8 से मांगलाराम, 13 से प्रियंका, 21 से मृदुरेखा, 24 से नोजी, वार्ड 29 से श्रवण व संतोषी, 30 से गीता चौधरी, 32 से जमना देवी, वार्ड 36 से नीलम का नामांकन रद्द हो गया।
भाजपा: वार्ड 2 से बची, वार्ड 3 से दर्शना, वार्ड 9 से शिव प्रतापसिंह राठौड़, वार्ड 13 से बाली देवी व रिंच्छाराम, वार्ड 19 से खेतू देवी, वार्ड 35 से मुकनाराम, वार्ड 37 से प्रेम कंवर का नामांकन रद्द हुआ है।
रालोपा: वार्ड 6 से जोगाराम, 11 से मोटाराम, 12 से मीना देवी का नामांकन सिंबल नहीं मिलने से रद्द हो गया।

बागियों को मनाने का दौर, आज नाम वापसी से साफ होगी तस्वीर

बुधवार को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी का समय रहेगा। जिला परिषद और सभी पंचायत समितियों के वार्ड से नामांकन कर चुके प्रत्याशी अपना नामांकन वापिस ले सकेंगे। ऐसे में कहां कितने प्रत्याशी नामांकन वापस लेते हैं इसका बुधवार को ही पता चलेगा। ऐसे में पार्टियों ने अपने बागी प्रत्याशियों को मनाने का दौर शुरू कर दिया है। कई सीटों पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अलावा आरएलपी भी गणित बिगाड़ रही है। कांग्रेस को बागियों का खतरा ज्यादा है। कई जगह टिकट कटने से नाराज है तो कहीं टिकट नहीं मिलने से नामांकन खारिज होने से नाराज है।

जिप. के वार्ड 13 से भाजपा बाहर अब कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय मैदान में

वार्ड संख्या 13 से भाजपा बाड़मेर ग्रामीण ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रणवीरसिंह भादू की दावेदारी थी, लेकिन पार्टी ने नरसिंह कड़वासरा को टिकट दिया। ऐसे में रणवीरसिंह ने नामांकन नहीं भरा था और नरसिंह कड़वासरा के प्रस्तावक बने। जांच में नरसिंह का नामांकन खारिज हो गया। यहां आरएलपी के कंवराराम का भी नामांकन खारिज हो गया। ऐसे में अब कांग्रेस के उगमसिंह व माया देवी व महेशाराम के बीच टक्कर है। अगर बुधवार को कोई निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी नामांकन वापिस नहीं लेते हैं तो यहां त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है।

इधर पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर ग्रामीण के वार्ड 17 से भाजपा की बड़ी चूक सामने आई है। प्रत्याशी को सिंबल देने के दौरान फताराम की जगह सताराम नाम लिख दिया। इससे नामांकन रद्द हो गया। वहीं बाड़मेर पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 16 से अंजू कंवर ने नामांकन दाखिल किया, लेकिन एक ही प्रस्तावक के दो अलग-अलग आवेदनों में होने से अंजू का नामांकन रद्द हो गया।

