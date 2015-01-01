पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस:पाक की नापाक हरकतों का जवाब देने को हमारे जवान हमेशा तैयार, वीर शहीदों पर फक्र: गुरपालसिंह

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. बुधवार को विजय दिवस पर शहीद स्मारक पर पुष्प अर्पित करता बालक।
  • 50वीं वर्षगांठ का शहीद स्मारक पर कार्यक्रम, शहीदों को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर किया याद

वर्ष 1971 के युद्ध को लड़ने की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी मिली। सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने भारतीय सेना और आम नागरिकों का सहयोग करते हुए पाकिस्तान की नकेल कसने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। अब स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष 1971 की 50वीं वर्षगांठ पर हम सभी हमारे वीर सपूतों पर फक्र महसूस करते हैं।

पाकिस्तान जिस तरह की आये दिन हरकतें कर रहा है उसका करारा जवाब देने को हमारे जवान हर वक्त तैयार खड़े है। उक्त उद्गार सीमा सुरक्षा बल के बाड़मेर सेक्टर के उप महानिरीक्षक गुरपाल सिंह ने स्थानीय शहीद स्मारक पर आयोजित विजय दिवस कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि व्यक्त किए।

अखिल भारतीय पूर्व सैनिक सेवा परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष कैप्टन हीरसिंह भाटी ने कहा कि कोविड की महामारी के चलते इस बार आयोजन वृहद स्तर पर नहीं किया गया। जिला कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा ने कहा कि जिले के वीर सपूतों का भारत के इतिहास में महत्वपूर्ण स्थान है।

रावत त्रिभुवन सिंह ने कहा कि सेना और अर्द्ध सेना के साथ-साथ सीमावर्ती बाड़मेर के लोगों ने भी 1971 के युद्ध में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी, साथ ही बाड़मेर के 10 वीर सपूतों ने स्वयं को इस राष्ट्र के लिए समर्पित कर दिया था। इस दौरान विधायक मेवाराम जैन, कर्नल पीएस गंगवार ,अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक नरपत सिंह जैतावत, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी मोहनदान रतनु, एनसीसी अधिकारी कैप्टन आदर्श किशोर जाणी, भामाशाह माधोसिंह भंवरिया ने भी शहीदों को पुष्प चक्र अर्पित कर सादर श्रद्धांजलि प्रदान की। कार्यक्रम आयोजन में नगरपरिषद का सहयोग रहा।

टीम थार के वीर 1971 के वीर शहीदों के घर-घर जाकर परिजनों का करेंगी सम्मान, पहल को मिली सराहना
1971 के भारत पाक युद्ध मे बाड़मेर के 10 वीर सपूत वीर गति को प्राप्त हुए थे। इन शहीदों के परिवारों का इस वर्ष विजय दिवस पर कोविड के चलते सम्मान नहीं किया जा सका। इस दौरान टीम थार के वीर के संयोजक रघुवीरसिंह तामलोर, लायंस क्लब मालाणी के अध्यक्ष इंद्रप्रकाश पुरोहित, प्रेमाराम भादू, हरीश मूंढ ने टीम थार के वीर के संरक्षक रावत त्रिभुवन सिंह, कमांडेंट प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा, कैप्टन हीरसिंह भाटी की प्रेरणा से इन 10 वीर सपूतों के घर घर जाकर शहीद परिवारों का बहुमान करने का ऐतिहासिक फैसला किया गया। टीम थार के वीर की इस नेक पहल का उपस्थित लोगों ने स्वागत किया। साथ ही सीमा सुरक्षा बल के डीआईजी गुरपाल सिंह का भी टीम थार के वीर द्वारा सम्मान किया गया।

ये रहे उपस्थित: इस अवसर पर डिप्टी कमांडेंट राहुल रंजन, एमएस राजपुरोहित, कमल सागर शर्मा, रविंद्र सिंह राठौड़, वीरातरा ट्रस्ट के पूर्व अध्यक्ष भैरसिंह ढोक, जिला परिषद सदस्य उम्मेदाराम बेनीवाल, नरपतराज, कंवराजसिंह गोरड़िया, नारायणराम माली, तेजसिंह नोसर, छुगसिंह गिराब, हरीश मूंढ, बाछड़ाऊ सरपंच प्रेमाराम बलियारा, कैलाश भाम्भू, अचलाराम माली, प्रवक्ता रमेश कड़ेला, निखिल जैन, कंवराज जाखड़, अनूपसिंह भाटी, बन्नाराम पंवार, ओम कड़ेला बाछड़ाऊ, दलपत सिंह तामलोर, ललित चौधरी सहित टीम थार के वीर और मरुगूंज संस्थान से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन जसवंतसिंह मायला और धन्यवाद ज्ञापन कैप्टन खीमाराम ने किया।

भास्कर का प्रयास सराहनीय, युवाओं को मिलेगी प्रेरणा: डीआईजी

दैनिक भास्कर के हैडर में शहीदों की तस्वीर प्रकाशित करने पर बीएसएफ डीआईजी गुरपालसिंह ने सराहना की। विजय दिवस पर कार्यक्रम के दौरान डीआईजी सिंह ने कहा कि दैनिक भास्कर अखबार में अपने मुख्य पेज के हैडर पर शहीदों की तस्वीर प्रकाशित कर समाज के युवाओं को अपने पूर्वजों के देश के लिए दिए गए बलिदान के बारे में बताया है। यह सराहनीय पहल है, राजस्थान की धरती वीरों की भूमि है। इस पहल से नवयुवकों में देशभक्ति की भावना विकसित होगी और फोर्सेज के प्रति युवाओं का रुझान बढ़ेगा। सार्वजनिक स्थल पर होर्डिंग और अखबार में इस प्रकार के प्रयोग युवाओं को प्रेरित करते है।

