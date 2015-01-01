पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धन्यवाद सभा:जनता के विश्वास से पार्टी को मजबूती मिली, विकास में कमी नहीं रहेगी: चौधरी

बायतु39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बायतु. जिला प्रमुख की धन्यवाद सभा में मौजूद लोग।
  • हीरा की ढाणी में जिला प्रमुख की ओर से धन्यवाद सभा

पंचायती राज चुनावों में जिले की जनता ने कांग्रेस पार्टी का सहयोग किया। जिससे जिला प्रमुख पद पर महेंद्र चौधरी को चुना। इसके लिए बाड़मेर की जनता धन्यवाद की पात्र है। यह बात राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने नव निर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी के पैतृक गांव हीरा की ढाणी में आयोजित धन्यवाद सभा मे कही। इस दौरान इस कार्यक्रम में बाड़मेर-जैसलमेर से कांग्रेस पार्टी के विधायक जिले भर के जन प्रतिनिधियों व लोगों ने भाग लिया।

राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी को क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए हर संभव मदद का भरोसा दिया तथा चुनाव में मदद के लिए आम जनता का आभार जताया। राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कहा कि हम लोगों को योग्यता के अलावा कोई आगे कोई नही बढ़ा सकता है। आप लोग योग्य बनो और बढ़ते हुए बाड़मेर में सहयोगी बनें। अगर आप योग्य होंगे तो आपको दुनिया की कोई ताकत नहीं रोक सकती है।

नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी ने कहा कि जिले की जनता ने मेरे ऊपर जो भरोसा जताया है उसके लिए मैं सदैव कर्तव्य बद्ध हूं। क्षेत्र के विकास में निष्पक्षता व पारदर्शिता रखते हुए कोई कसर नहीं छोडूगा। कार्यक्रम में यूथ कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी व जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी को 21 किलो की फूल माला से स्वागत किया।

नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी ने कार्यक्रम में शरीक हुए जिले भर के सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों को साफा पहनाकर सम्मान किया। वहीं जिले भर से आए जन प्रतिनिधियों ने जिला प्रमुख महेंद्र चौधरी का स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम को शिव विधायक अमीन खां, जैसलमेर विधायक रूपाराम धनदे, बाड़मेर विधायक मेवाराम जैन, पचपदरा विधायक मदन प्रजापत, चौहटन विधायक पदमा राम मेगवाल, गिड़ा पूर्व प्रधान लक्ष्मण राम चौधरी, गिड़ा प्रधान जानकी देवी ने संबोधित किया।

कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष फतेह खां ने सभी आगंतुको का आभार जताया। इस मौके पर कार्यक्रम में पूर्व जिला प्रमुख प्रियंका मेगवाल, बालाराम चौधरी, बायतु प्रधान सिमरथाराम चौधरी, धनाऊ प्रधान शम्मा बानो, महंत ओंकार भारती, निर्मलदास महाराज, खेराज राम हुड्डा, दौलत राम गोदारा, सरपंच विरधाराम सियाग, नरपत राज मूंढ, पूर्व उप प्रधान टीकम चन्द लेगा, सिवाना प्रधान मुकुनसिंह राजपुरोहित, समाजसेवी नरपत राम जाखड़ गिडा, जनप्रतिनिधि गोकलराम गोदारा, भैराराम खोड, सरपंच चूनाराम जाखड़, लक्ष्मण सिंह गोदारा, राजेंद्र कड़वासरा समेत जनप्रतिनिधि व लोग उपस्थित रहे।

