मांग:पटवारियों ने मांगों को लेकर एक दिन की कलम डाउन हड़ताल की

बाड़मेर39 मिनट पहले
शिव. विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन एसडीएम को सौंपते पटवारी।

राजस्थान पटवार संघ उप शाखा शिव के आह्वान पर पटवारियों ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर एक दिन कलम डाउन हड़ताल रखी। सोमवार को तहसील मुख्यालय पर पटवार संघ के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन एसडीएम शिव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में पटवार संघ पूर्व में हुए समझौता लागू करने तथा मांगों और समस्याओं के निस्तारण की मांग रखी।

पटवारी के वेतन विसंगति में सुधार, एसीपी योजना के तहत 7,8,27 वर्ष सेवा अवधि के स्थान पर 7,14,21,28 की सेवा अवधि पूर्ण करने पर चयनित वेतन का लाभ देते हुए पदोन्नति का वेतनमान देने समेत कई मांगे रखी है। इस दौरान पटवार संघ के पदाधिकारी व कई लोग मौजूद रहे।

