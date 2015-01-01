पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:सीआरपीएफ की आईडी कार्ड दिखा टोल पर उलझे मिलिट्री इंटेलिजेंस की सूचना पर पुलिस ने दो को पकड़ा

बाड़मेर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. फर्जी आईकार्ड उपयोग करने पर दो युवकाें को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया और गाड़ी भी जब्त की ।
  • सदर पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर पकड़ा, लेकिन 151 में पेश कर छोड़ दिया

जम्मू कश्मीर में तैनात सीआरपीएफ के जवान का आईडी कार्ड दिखा कर टोल पर रोब दिखाने वाले दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। हाथीतला टाेल पर भाई के सीआरपीएफ में होने का आईडी कार्ड दिखा कर टोल नहीं देने और उलझने पर मिलिट्री इंटेलिजेंस ने उन्हें पकड़ा था, लेकिन मिलिट्री इंटेलिजेंस के साथ धक्का-मुक्की कर आरोपी युवक फरार हो गए। एसपी आनंद शर्मा को सूचना मिलने पर नाकाबंदी करवाई और बदमाशों को फिर से पकड़ लिया।

सदर थाना एसआई भगाराम ने बताया कि टोल पर नवगुण भाई देसाई और विक्रम भाई खोडला बनासकांठा गुजरात कार से जा रहे थे। टोल पर उन्हें रुकवाया तो सीआरपीएफ का आईडी कार्ड दिखा कर रोब जमाया। दोनों शराब के नशे में थे, इस पर टोलकर्मियों से उलझ गए। इस दौरान मिलिट्री इंटेलिजेंस ने दोनों के पकड़ा, लेकिन आईडी कार्ड छीनकर भाग गए।

इस पर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। एसपी के निर्देश पर सदर थाना पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर कार में सवार दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पूछताछ में उनके भाई सीआरपीएफ में होने और उनका कार्ड इस्तेमाल किए जाना बताया। इस पर पुलिस ने दोनों को शांतिभंग के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया। सवाल ये है कि सीआरपीएफ में तैनात जवान के कार्ड का फर्जी तरीके से इस्तेमाल किए जाने के बावजूद उन्हें सिर्फ शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें