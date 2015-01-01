पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:पुलिस कांस्टेबल परीक्षा: प्रथम दिन दो पारियों में बैठे 3738 अभ्यर्थी

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
कड़ी जांच-पड़ताल के बाद परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुक्रवार को बाड़मेर शहर के 6 केंद्रों पर आयोजित हुई। इस दौरान कड़े सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त किए गए थे। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जैमर लगाए गए। कड़ी जांच-पड़ताल के बाद परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया। प्रथम पारी में 2832 में से 1923 और द्वितीय पारी में 2832 में से 1815 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में बैठे। कुल 1926 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे, जबकि 3738 अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। सेंटरों पर कोविड को देखते हुए मास्क और सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग करके ही प्रवेश दिया गया।

