पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विख्यात तीर्थ स्थल:53 एकड़ में फैला कुशल वाटिका तीर्थ, यहां 56 फीट ऊंचाई पर विराजित होंगे प्रभु महावीर

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भामाशाह ने बेटी की याद में 53 एकड़ जमीन खरीदकर संस्थान को भेंट की, इस पर कुशल वाटिका स्थापित

बाड़मेर-अहमदाबाद रोड पर स्थित कुशल वाटिका जैन तीर्थ विख्यात तीर्थ स्थल है। शहर के पांच किलोमीटर दूर स्थित यह तीर्थ स्थल वास्तु शिल्प का अनूठा उदाहरण है। इसके निर्माण का सपना डॉ. विद्युत प्रभाश्री ने 30 वर्ष पूर्व देखा था, यह निर्माण वह अपनी गुरुवर्या साध्वी प्रमोदश्री की याद में करवाना चाहते थे।

जो भव्यता और उनके विचारधारा और व्यक्तित्व की विशिष्टता के अनुकूल हो। इसके लिए चौहटन निवासी आसूलाल डोसी परिवार ने अपनी पुत्री की स्मृति में 53 एकड़ भूखंड खरीदकर संस्थान को भेंट किया। इस तीर्थ निर्माण में मणिप्रभसागर महाराज सहित साधु संतों व भामाशाहों का विशेष सहयोग रहा।

कुशल वाटिका के हृदय पटल पर मूलनायक मुनिसुव्रत स्वामी की विशाल प्रतिमा, नव गृह आधारित परमात्मा की प्रतिमाएं, अधिष्ठायक देव-देवियों व दादावाड़ी में चारों दादा गुरुदेव व आचार्य गुरु भगवंतों की प्रतिमाएं नौ मंदिरों में विराजित है। इसके लिए खरतरगच्छाधिपति आचार्य मणिप्रभ सागर महाराज इस संपूर्ण संकल्पना के आधार स्तम्भ व मार्गदर्शक है। आचार्य के मार्गदर्शन में ही जहाज मंदिर, गज मंदिर, मयूर मंदिर एवं सुघोष घट मंदिर आदि निर्मित हुए है।

56 फीट समवसरण पर 52.4 फीट प्रतिमा

कुशल वाटिका के अध्यक्ष भंवरलाल छाजेड़ एवं ट्रस्ट मंडल के प्रयासों से कुशल वाटिका में भगवान महावीर स्वामी की 52 फीट 4 इंच ऊंचाई की बैठी प्रतिमा 56 फीट के समवसरण पर विराजित होगी। यह देश की सबसे बड़ी प्रतिमा होगी। इसका कार्य प्रगति पर है। यह तीर्थ स्थल भव्यता और सुविधाओं से परिपूर्ण है। यहां पर भक्ति और अध्यात्म का योग है। पूरा परिसर धार्मिक व सादगी से परिपूर्ण है।

सुविधाएं

कुशल वाटिका में यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए 55 कमरों का यात्रिक भवन, जलगृह, नौ हजार वर्ग फीट की भोजनशाला, आयम्बिल शाला, 11000 वर्ग फीट का प्रवचन हाल, साधु एवं साध्वियों के लिए अलग-अलग उपाश्रय, जैन दर्शन उद्यान व मुख्यद्वार आदि का निर्माण हो चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें