पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छोटू स्कूल के शिक्षकों की अनूठी पहल:प्रधानाचार्य-शिक्षकों ने स्कूल में विकसित किया जैविक सब्जी उद्यान, सब्जियां तैयार हुई तो विद्यार्थियों के घर भेजी

धोलानाडा32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धोलानाडा. स्कूल में विकसित की सब्जी की क्यारी।
  • काेराेना काल में खाली समय का सदुपयोग

मूलाराम शर्मा. प्राकृतिक रूप से ताजी एवं हरी सब्जियां यदि रोजाना लंच की थाली में मिल जाए तो भोजन का जायका ही बदल जाता है। स्कूलों से आए दिन भोजन की न्यून गुणवत्ता की खबरें सुनने को मिल जाती है लेकिन कभी-कभी स्कूलों की सुंदर तस्वीर भी देखने को मिल जाती हैं। एक ऐसा ही स्कूल है राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय छोटू, जहां से एक बेहतरीन तस्वीर उभर रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते पिछले सात माह से स्कूलों में शैक्षणिक कार्य बंद है, लेकिन शिक्षकों को शिक्षा विभाग की एडवाइजरी के चलते स्कूल आना अनिवार्य है।

ऐसे में क्षेत्र के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय छोटू के प्रधानाचार्य व शिक्षकों ने मिलकर खाली समय का रचनात्मक कार्य में सदुपयोग करते हुए अनूठा कार्य किया। स्कूल में कार्यरत प्रधानाचार्य धर्मवीर रोज व शिक्षकों ने करीब दो माह पहले स्कूल परिसर में 2500 वर्गफीट क्षेत्र में जैविक सब्जी उद्यान विकसित किया था, जहां पर अब कई सब्जियां पककर तैयार हो चुकी है।

राज्य सरकार के दिशा निर्देशों अनुसार फिलहाल आठवीं तक विद्यार्थी स्कूल नहीं आ रहे है इसके चलते मध्यान्ह भोजन भी नहीं बनाया जा रहे। ऐसे उद्यान में तैयार हुई पोष्टिक जैविक सब्जियों नौंवी से बाहरवीं तक के छात्र-छात्राओं के साथ उनके घर भिजवाई जा रही है।

2500 वर्ग फीट क्षेत्र में फैला है किचन गार्डन, इसमें बनी क्यारियों में हो रही सब्जियां

छोटू स्कूल परिसर में बना किचन गार्डन करीब 2500 वर्गफीट क्षेत्र में फैला है। जिसमें टमाटर, मूली, चुकन्दर, धनिया, प्याज, मिर्ची, गाजर, ककड़ी, बैंगन, पालक जैसी सब्जियां बोई गई है, जिसमें कई सब्जियां पककर तैयार हो चुकी है। किचन गार्डन से प्राप्त सब्जियों को मिड डे मील योजना के तहत भोजन पकाने में उपयोग लिया जाएगा। लेकिन इन दिनों मिड डे मील बंद होने के कारण जैविक सब्जियां विद्यार्थियों के घर भिजवायी जा रही है।

स्कूल की भूमि के सदुपयोग के साथ ताजी सब्जियों के उपयोग से पोषक तत्वों की कमी की पूर्ति होगी। किचन गार्डन विकसित करने से परस्पर सहयोग की भावना विकसित हुई है। उत्तम गुणवत्ता वाली सब्जियां बच्चों को खाने में मिलेगी। इससे विद्यार्थियों को अपने घरों पर सब्जियां उगाने का अनुभव मिलेगा और उद्यानिकी के जरिए भविष्य में आजीविका कमाने की उम्मीद बढ़ेगी।

शिक्षक स्वयं तैयार करते है जीवामृत
यहां लगाए गए सब्जी की पैदावार पूरी तरीके से देसी तरीके से हो रही है। इस स्कूल के किचन गार्डन में पैदा होने वाले सब्जी में किसी तरह के रसायन का उपयोग नहीं किया जा रहा है। स्कूल में बनाए गए जैविक किचन गार्डन की देखभाल स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य धर्मवीर रोज व शिक्षक ही करते हैं। जीवा अमृत और जैविक खाद उपयोग में ली जा रही।

जिसे स्कूल परिसर में तैयार किया जा रहा है। स्कूल परिसर में शिक्षकों ने निजी खर्च से ट्यूबवैल खुदवाया है। फसल की सिंचाई के लिए सबमर्सिबल पंप लगाया गया है, जिससे सिंचाई बेहतर ढंग से हो जाती है। किचन गार्डन में जैविक खाद एवं जैविक कीटनाशक के प्रयोग से पैदा की गई सब्जियां प्रतिदिन बच्चों को मध्याह्न भोजन की थाली में परोसी जाएगी। पौष्टिक भोजन लेने से विद्यार्थियों के शरीर की प्रतिरोधी क्षमता बढ़ेगी।
^स्कूल में प्रधानाचार्य व शिक्षकों द्वारा निजी खर्च से ट्यूबवैल खुदवाकर कर जैविक सब्जी उद्यान विकसित करने का कार्य सराहनीय है। अब बच्चों को मिड डे मील में जैविक सब्जियां उपलब्ध होगी, जिनसे उनका स्वास्थ्य वर्धन भी होगा साथ ही विद्यार्थियों को बागवानी का अनुभव मिलेगा
-शंकर विश्नोई, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता छोटू
^विद्यालय में विद्यार्थियों की बेहतर शिक्षा के साथ ही उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखते हुए कोरोना काल में खाली समय का सदुपयोग करते हुए शिक्षकों के सहयोग से जैविक सब्जी उद्यान विकसित किया गया है। किचन गार्डन में मौसमी सब्जियां उगाई गई ताकि छात्रों को मिड डे मील में पौष्टिक, ताजी व जैविक सब्जियां खाने को मिले। मिड डे मील बंद होने कारण उद्यान में पककर तैयार हुई सब्जियां विद्यार्थियों के घर भिजवाई गई है।
-धर्मवीर रोज , प्रधानाचार्य राउमावि, छोटू

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें