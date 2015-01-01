पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमरण अनशन:निजी स्कूल संचालकों का जयपुर में महापड़ाव जारी

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
फोरम ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल्स ऑफ राजस्थान के बैनर तले निजी स्कूल के संचालक और शिक्षकों का आमरण अनशन आठवें दिन भी लगातार जारी है। फोरम ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल्स ऑफ राजस्थान की हेमलता शर्मा ने बताया कि राजधानी जयपुर में शहीद स्मारक पर एकत्रित हुए 33 जिलों से आए हुए 300 से अधिक पदाधिकारियों ने सर्वसम्मति से यह फैसला किया है कि यदि 22 नवंबर तक सरकार द्वारा समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं किया जाता है और वार्ता के लिए नहीं बुलाया जाता है तो शिक्षा मंत्री के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में निजी स्कूल संचालकों व शिक्षकों द्वारा बड़ी तादाद में महापड़ाव किया जाएगा।

शिक्षा मंत्री के सीकर लक्ष्मणगढ़ स्थित आवास के बाहर महापड़ाव के साथ ही धरना दिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही राजधानी जयपुर में आमरण अनशन भी लगातार जारी रहेगा। निजी विद्यालयों के विषय में सरकार के निराशाजनक रवैया को लेकर राज्य के 33 जिलों के विभिन्न निजी विद्यालयों के संगठनों में भारी रोष व्याप्त है। जिसके चलते आज 17 नवंबर को राज्य के 33 जिलों के विभिन्न निजी विद्यालयों के संगठनों के तकरीबन 300 पदाधिकारियों ने शहीद स्मारक पर इकट्ठा होकर प्रेस वार्ता की।

प्रेस वार्ता में 33 जिलों से आए हुए तकरीबन 300 पदाधिकारियों ने निजी विद्यालयों के प्रति सरकार के निराशाजनक रवैया की भर्त्सना करते हुए निजी विद्यालयों की दयनीय आर्थिक स्थिति के बारे में अवगत करवाया। बाड़मेर जिलाध्यक्ष आनंद जे थोरी ने बताया कि निजी स्कूलों के साथ सरकार का भेदभावपूर्ण रवैया किया जा रहा है। इससे कई निजी स्कूलों को बंद करने की नोबत आ गई है।

