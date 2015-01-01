पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:पानी की सप्लाई नहीं होने से परेशानी

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
शहर के विष्णु कॉलोनी में दूध डेयरी के पास की कॉलोनी में पिछले दो माह से पेयजल की आपूर्ति नहीं होने से वाशिंदों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वाशिंदों ने बताया कि दो माह से बार बार जलदाय विभाग को शिकायत करने के बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। इस वजह से यहां के वाशिंदों को महंगे दामों में पानी के टैंकर खरीदने पड़ते है।

वाशिंदों ने बताया कि जब भी लाइन मैन को पेयजल सप्लाई करने की बात कहते है तो जवाब देते है कि मैने तो वाल्व खोल दिया है अब पानी की सप्लाई आती है या नहीं आती है। इसकी मेरी जिम्मेदारी नहीं है। अधिकारियों को बार बार शिकायत करने के बावजूद न तो यहां की लाइन की जांच करवा रहा है और न ही पेयजल की सप्लाई सुचारू हो रही है।

