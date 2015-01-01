पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:आराधना भवन में आचार्य के सूरिमंत्र की मौन साधना की पूर्णाहुति पर कार्यक्रम

बाड़मेर5 घंटे पहले
केयुप व केएमपी के तत्वावधान में जिन कांतिसागरसूरी आराधना भवन में शुक्रवार को खरतरगच्छाधिपति आचार्य जिनमणिप्रभसूरीश्वर व आचार्य मनोज्ञ सूरीश्वर के सूरिमंत्र की मौन साधना की पूर्णाहुति के उपलक्ष्य में सामूहिक सामयिक का कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। केयुप सचिव केवलचंद छाजेड़ ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को साध्वी सौम्य गुणा की निश्रा में आराधना भवन में केयुप, केएमपी, केबीपी की ओर से सामूहिक सामयिक का कार्यक्रम सुबह 9.30 बजे से 11 बजे तक रखा गया है।

जिसमें खरतरगच्छ युवा परिषद व महिला परिषद, बालिका परिषद, गुरुभक्तों व बाड़मेर वासियों द्वारा सामयिक की गई। जिसमें कोविड-19 के तहत मास्क लगाकर सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ सामयिक की गई। साध्वी सौम्यगुणा ने आचार्यों के गुणों का गुणगान करते हुए कहा कि अपने जीवन के दुर्गुणों का त्याग करते हुए इनके गुण को ग्रहण करने की प्रेरणा दी।

कार्यक्रम के अंत मे आचार्य की तस्वीर के समक्ष सामूहिक गुरु वंदन व मांगलिक से कार्यक्रम का समापन हुआ। केएमपी के राष्ट्रीय सहसचिव ने गीतिका के माध्यम से उनके गुणों का गुणगान करते हुए सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया गया। इस दौरान डॉ. रणजीतमल जैन, मेवाराम मालू, पारसमल सेठिया, पारसमल छाजेड़, सोहनलाल छाजेड़, भंवरलाल मालू, गुरुभक्त राजेंद्र वडेरा, केएमपी के राष्ट्रीय सह सचिव सरिता जैन, बालिका परिषद की अध्यक्षा भावना संखलेचा, ज्ञान वाटिका संचालनकर्ता प्रीति संखलेचा सहित कई केएमपी व केबीपी के सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

