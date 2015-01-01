पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवकाश:मतदान दिवस पर संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विश्राम मीणा द्वारा जिले में पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 के तहत चार चरणों में होने वाले जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के चुनाव के लिए संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में आने वाले समस्त विभागों, संस्थानों एवं उपक्रमों में मतदान दिवस पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मीणा ने बताया कि सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग राजस्थान जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिले में पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के लिए आम चुनाव 2020 में प्रथम चरण में सोमवार 23 नवम्बर को मतदान होने के कारण चौहटन, धनाऊ, रामसर, गडरारोड एवं फागलिया पंचायत समितियों में संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसी प्रकार द्वितीय चरण में शुक्रवार 27 नवम्बर को आडेल, पायला कलां, धोरीमना, गुडामालानी एवं सेड़वा पंचायत समितियों, तृतीय चरण में मंगलवार 1 दिसम्बर को शिव, बाड़मेर, बाड़मेर ग्रामीण, सिणधरी एवं बायतु पंचायत समितियों तथा चतुर्थ चरण में शनिवार 5 दिसम्बर को गिड़ा, समदड़ी, पाटोदी, कल्याणपुर, बालोतरा एवं सिवाना पंचायत समितियों में संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें