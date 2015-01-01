पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनावी सरगर्मियां तेज:जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति प्रत्याशियों का प्रचार तेज

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर जिलेभर के सभी प्रत्याशी अपने प्रचार-प्रसार और जोर आजमाइश में लगे हुए हैं। जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति के चुनावों में ग्रामीण विकास एवं क्षेत्रीय समीकरण के अलावा प्रत्याशियों की ओर से कई मुद्दे उठाए जा रहे हैं।

इसी कड़ी में जिला परिषद की वार्ड 18 सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी नरपतराज मूंढ ने मंगलवार को कांग्रेस नेताओं पर गरीब लोगों को सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने में उपेक्षा और भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया। मूंढ अपनी चुनाव प्रचार यात्रा के तहत मंगलवार को ग्राम अणदाणियों की बेरी, राणासर खुर्द दायां भाग व बायां भाग, खडाली नाडी और बुडिया नाडा गांव पहुंचे। यहां इन्होंने नुक्कड़ सभाएं कर भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की।

शिव. भाजपा युवा नेता भोम सिंह बलाई ने मंगलवार को पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर शिव विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों में जनसंपर्क कर आमजन व किसानों ओर युवा शक्ति से भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट देने का आग्रह किया।

बलाई ने विभिन्न सभाओं व रैलियों में कहा कि युवा एक मजबूत व सशक्त नेतृत्व के लिए भाजपा को वोट दें और राष्ट्र के विकास व देश हित के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को अधिक से अधिक समर्थन दें। उन्होंने भाजपा की जन हितकारी योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की।

कल्याणपुर. पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव में कल्याणपुर पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों में कांग्रेस ने 9 व भाजपा ने 6 महिला प्रत्याशियों को चुनावी रण में उतारा है। पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में महिलाओं के लिए 7 सीट आरक्षित है। भाजपा ने 7 सीट पर टिकट वितरण किया, लेकिन वार्ड संख्या 14 से नामांकन खारिज होने पर भाजपा के पास अब 6 महिला प्रत्याशी ही है।

कांग्रेस ने आरक्षित 7 सीट के मुकाबले 9 जगह महिलाओं पर भरोसा जताया है। वार्ड संख्या 2 से भाजपा ने श्रवणसिंह राजपुरोहित, कांग्रेस ने सुगणोदेवी सुथार, वार्ड संख्या 10 से भाजपा ने उम्मेदसिंह अराबा, कांग्रेस ने मीनादेवी जाट को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। गत चुनावों में भाजपा से हरीसिंह उमरलाई कल्याणपुर पंचायत समिति के पहले प्रधान बने थे। इस बार भी भाजपा अपना प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब होगी या कांग्रेस प्रधान की सीट पर काबिज होगी।

इसे लेकर दोनों पार्टियों के जनप्रतिनिधि व प्रत्याशी दमखम से मैदान में जुट गए हैं। पंचायती राज चुनाव को लेकर अब गांवों में सरगर्मियां तेज होने लगी है। प्रत्याशी निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में जाकर प्रचार में जुट गए हैं। भाजपा से उम्मेदसिंह अराबा, श्रवणसिंह, मोहनसिंह, खम्माकंवर तो कांग्रेस से गुमानसिंह कोरणा, मीनादेवी, तिलाराम व सुगणो प्रधान बनने की दौड़ में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें