पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाड़मेर:तांत्रिक ने 8 वर्षीय बालिका के साथ गड्ढे में कूद आग लगाई, दोनों की मौत

बाड़मेर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तांत्रिक किस्तुराराम बच्ची मंजू का हाथ पकड़कर गड्ढे में कूद गया।

जिले के पुलिस थाना बाखासर के सूजो का निवाण गांव में एक 40 वर्षीय तांत्रिक ने 8 वर्षीय बालिका के साथ चिता में बैठ आग लगा दी। इससे दोनों की जलकर मौत हो गई। यह घटना शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे की है, जबकि तांत्रिक की तंत्र-मंत्र के बाद इस घटना की खबर मिलने पर सनसनी फैल गई। सूचना पर बाखासर थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों के शवों को कब्जे में लिया। इसके बाद बालिका के पिता की रिपोर्ट पर पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया गया।

मृतक बच्ची के पिता रामचंद्र ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि उसकी पुत्री मंजू और उसके मामा की लड़की घर से करीब आधा किलोमीटर दूर रिश्तेदारों के घर से छाछ लेने के लिए निकली थीं। वापस आते समय रास्ते में पहले से तैयारी करके बैठे तांत्रिक किस्तुराराम बेटी मंजू का हाथ पकड़कर एक गड्ढे में कूद गया। जिसके बाद गड्ढे में व आसपास भरी घास फूस में आग लगा दी। इससे दोनों गंभीर रूप से जल गए एवं दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

मंजू एवं किस्तुराराम को जलते देख मामा की 8 वर्षीय लड़की ने घर आकर घटना की जानकारी दी। परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे तब तक दोनों की जलने से मौत हो चुकी थी। सूचना मिलने पर बाखासर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद पता चला कि तांत्रिक ने घर पर भी उस तरह की चिता सजाई हुई थी। पूछताछ में पता चला कि किस्तुराराम का दिमागी संतुलन ठीक नहीं था। वो तंत्र-मंत्र की करता था। पुलिस ने दोनों शवों का पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया है। मामले की जांच बाखासर थानाधिकारी नींबसिंह भाटी कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें