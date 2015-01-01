पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:अतिक्रमण हटाकर दबंगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

बाड़मेर5 घंटे पहले
लांबड़ा प्रकरण में अतिक्रमियों ने राजस्व के मामले को सिविल कोर्ट में उठाया। जहां स्थगन आदेश नहीं मिलने के बाद भी प्रशासन अतिक्रमियों को नहीं हटाकर उनका सहयोग कर रहे है। गोचरभूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने के फैसले को लागू करने की मांग को लगातार अनसुना किया जा रहा है। अनुसूचित जाति जनजाति एकता मंच बाड़मेर के संयोजक लक्ष्मण बडेरा ने बयान जारी कर बताया कि गडरारोड के तहसीलदार के लांबड़ा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने दो अलग अलग अर्जी पेशकर खसरा नम्बर 800 व 805 किस्म गोचर भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की गई थी।

गडरारोड के तहसीलदार व उपखण्ड अधिकारी व राजस्व निरीक्षक ने लांबड़ा के दबंग लोगों की अर्जी पर भील आदिवासियों के अतिक्रमण चिन्हित कर हटा दिए लेकिन दबंगों के अतिक्रमणों को चिन्हित नहीं करके भेदभावपूर्ण व असमानता का व्यवहार किया है।

इसके विरोध में 17 जुलाई से बाड़मेर जिला कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा को लगातार ज्ञापन सौंपकर गोचर भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की जाती रही है। बडेरा ने बताया कि जिला कलेक्टर के आदेश पर ताकतवर लोगों के गोचरभूमि पर किए गए अतिक्रमियों को चिन्हित भी किया और तहसीलदार ने हटाने व बेदखली के आदेश भी दिए। लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जबकि इसको लेकर दिया जा रहे धरने को 103 दिन पूरे हो गए है।

