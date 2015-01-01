पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 का ये खतरनाक दौर:रिपोर्ट में निगेटिव, सीटी स्केन में पॉजिटिव, फेफड़ों पर अटैक कर रहा कोरोना

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
बाड़मेर . कोरोना वार्ड में मरीज व परिजनों की आवाजाही
  • बाड़मेर में बढ़ रहा है कोरोना, 19 दिनों में 600 संक्रमित, 8 लोगों की जानें गई

कोरोना के मामले जैसे-जैसे बढ़ रहे हैं वैसे वैसे अलग-अलग समस्याएं सामने आ रही हैं। रैपिड टेस्ट पर संदेह करने वाले डॉक्टर अब आरटीपीसीआर जांच पर भी भरोसा नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसका कारण यह है कि ऐसे कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं जिसमें मरीज की रैपिड और आरटीपीसीआर जांच की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ रही है, लेकिन मरीज सीटी स्केन में पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं।

बाड़मेर जिले में ऐसे रोज दर्जनों केस आ रहे हैं, जिनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है, लेकिन उनके लक्षण कोरोना के है। ऐसे में ऐसे संदिग्ध कोरोना रोगियों के लिए अलग से वार्ड बनाया हुआ है। सीटी स्केन से जांच में मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं। एक तरफ रिपोर्ट निगेटिव और दूसरी तरफ सीटी में पॉजिटिव आ रहे मरीजों को समय रहते इलाज नहीं मिलता है तो जान जाने का भी खतरा रहता है।

क्योंकि कोरोना का सीधा अटैक फेफड़ों पर हो रहा है। बाड़मेर में 8 माह से कोरोना संकट से 30 लाख आबादी जूझ रही है। इसके बावजूद कुछ लोग इसे गंभीरता से नहीं लेकर लापरवाह हो गए है। ये ही वजह है कि लोग बाजार में न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग है और न ही मास्क की अनिवार्यता को गंभीरता से ले रहे हैं।

बाड़मेर में कोरोना का खतरनाक दौर है। अक्टूबर के पूरे 30 दिनों में जितने केस आए थे उससे ज्यादा नवंबर के महज 19 दिनों में आ चुके हैं। इसलिए जब तक दवाई नहीं है, तब तक कोरोना के प्रति लापरवाही नहीं बरतें। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना अवश्य करें।

नवंबर में अब तक 600 कोरोना रोगी आ चुके हैं। सर्दी में कोरोना का अटैक तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। देश के कई महानगरों में तो फिर से लॉकडाउन लगाने जैसी स्थिति आ चुकी है। ऐसे में हमें सतर्क रहते हुए कोरोना को हराना है।

बाड़मेर: 19 दिनों में 600 नए रोगी, 8 मौतें हुई, संक्रमितों का रेस्यू 16 से 10 पर पहुंचा

नवंबर के इन 19 दिनों में बाड़मेर में करीब 6 हजार जांचें हुई है, जिसमें 600 रोगी संक्रमित मिले है। जबकि अक्टूबर के पूरे 30 दिन में यह आंकड़ा 593 ही था। गुरुवार को बाड़मेर में 378 सैंपल की जांच की गई, जिसमें 19 रोगी पॉजिटिव अाए। अब कोरोना रोगियों का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 4437 तक पहुंच गया है। 62 लोगों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है। अक्टूबर में हर 16 सैंपल की जांच में एक पॉजिटिव केस आ रहा था, जबकि अब हर 10 सैंपल में एक रोगी मिल रहा है।

ठीक होने के बाद भी सावधानी जरूरी

डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक कोरोना का असर सीधे फेफड़ों पर होता है। इसीलिए रिकवरी के बाद भी मरीज को बहुत सावधानी रखनी चाहिए। खासतौर पर डायबिटीज, ब्लडप्रेशर, ओबेसिटी पर कंट्रोल रखना तो बहुत जरूरी है। इस दौरान धूम्रपान और शराब का सेवन काफी खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। कोरोना से फेफड़ों के पर्दे डैमेज हो जाते हैं, जिससे ऑक्सीजन का फ्लो घट जाता है और सफेद चकत्ते हो जाते हैं। इसे ठीक होने में करीब 1 साल का समय लग जाता है।

माह कुल जांच संक्रमित निगेटिव मौत
मार्च 52 0 52 0
अप्रैल 300 2 298 0
मई 5387 96 5291 3
जून 9232 248 8984 2
जुलाई 16938 1038 15900 11
अगस्त 17223 1104 16119 13
सितंबर 12049 803 11246 12
अक्टूबर 9155 593 8562 13
नवंबर 6068 600 5460 8
कुल 76434 4437 72575 62

