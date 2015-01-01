पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम:राजस्व मंत्री चौधरी ने पायला कला व विधायक जैन ने बाड़मेर क्षेत्र में प्रत्याशियाें का किया प्रचार

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
पाटोदी. सभा को संबोधित करते राजस्व मंत्री।
  • कांग्रेस व भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों ने शुरू किया डोर-टू-डोर प्रचार, राज्य व केंद्र सरकार की गिनाई उपलब्धियांं

ग्रामीण विकास को गति देने के लिए राजस्थान में रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर नई ग्राम पंचायत, पंचायत समिति का सृजन एवं पुनर्गठन करवाया गया। यह बात राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने पायला कला पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर पंचायती राज चुनावों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति के कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के पक्ष में आयोजित जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम में कही।

राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कहा कि राज्य में बाड़मेर जैसलमेर जिलों में नई पंचायत समिति एवं नई ग्राम पंचायतों के गठन में पंचायत पुनर्गठन समिति के सदस्य के नाते उन्होंने पूरा पूरा प्रयास किया कि अधिक से अधिक पंचायत समिति एवं ग्राम पंचायत यहां बनाई जाए।

कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार राजेंद्र कड़वासरा ने कहा कि वर्तमान में राज्य में कई अवसरवादी ताकतें लोगों को भड़काने का, एक दूसरे को लड़ाने का कार्य करने में लगी हुई है। जिन्हें विकास के मुद्दों से, हमारी सभ्यता संस्कृति से कोई मतलब नहीं है। वह केवल खुद की राजनीतिक रोटियां सेकने के लिए यहां आते हैं। राजेंद्र कड़वासरा ने सभी लोगों से एवं युवाओं से आह्वान किया कि वे ऐसे नेताओं के बहकावे में नहीं आए।

इस अवसर पर ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष पता राम चौधरी, जिला परिषद उम्मीदवार एडवोकेट डालूराम, गिरधारी राम चौधरी, तेज सिंह पायला सहित सरपंच सरपंच प्रतिनिधि एवं अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि एवं आम लोग उपस्थित रहे।

विधायक मेवाराम जैन ने जिला परिषद वार्ड 20 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार गीता मेगवाल, पंचायत समिति बाड़मेर ग्रामीण के वार्ड 9 से जेठी देवी गोदारा, वार्ड 11 से बजरंग थोरी, वार्ड 12 से चुकी देवी मूढ़ एवं वार्ड 14 से चुन्नी गोदारा के समर्थन में धन्ने का तला, बेरीवाला तला, गंगासरा, सरली, सांजटा एवं मोतियोनियों का तला में सभाएं कर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को जिताने की अपील की।

विधायक जैन ने इस अवसर पर उपस्थित ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस का एकतरफा माहौल है। बीजेपी अथवा दूसरी पार्टी का माहौल नगण्य है। क्षेत्र की जनता जागरूक है राज के साथ रहकर विकास में विश्वास रखती है, इसलिए जिले में सभी पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने जा रहा है।

पाटोदी. प्रदेश के राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी सोमवार को पाटोदी दौरे पर रहे तथा कई जगहों पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में चुनावी सभाएं आयोजित की। मंत्री चौधरी ने ग्राम पंचायत कालेवा, साजियाली पदमसिंह, डऊकियों का तला, लाखाणिओ की ढाणी सहित जगहों पर चुनावी सभाओं कर कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की। मंत्री चौधरी ने सभाओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि राजस्थान सरकार ने विकास को लेकर किसी भी प्रकार से कोई कमी नहीं रखी है।

