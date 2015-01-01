पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान समारोह:शहीदों के त्याग व बलिदान से ही राष्ट्र सुरक्षित शहीद के नाम बनेगा राजस्व गांव व स्मारक: चौधरी

लीलसर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लीलसर. शहीद पीराराम की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोग।
  • शहीद पीराराम की पुण्यतिथि पर जागरण, रक्तदान शिविर व वीरांगना सम्मान समारोह

देश के लिए सर्वस्व न्यौछावर करने वाले अमर शहीद पीरा राम थोरी की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर जन्मभूमि बाछड़ाऊ गांव में 23 नवंबर को एक शाम शहीद पीराराम के नाम रात्रि जागरण का आयोजन किया गया। शहीद परिवार के सम्मान में आयोजित जागरण में भजन गायक गजेंद्र राव ने भजनों की प्रस्तुतियां देकर देर रात तक लोगों के जहन में देशभक्तिमय भावना से ओतप्रोत कर दिया। जागरण में स्थानीय कलाकार रमेश सारण ने पीराराम की जीवनी का गायन किया।

शहीद की प्रतिमा के समक्ष पुष्प अर्पित कर शहीद परिवार का सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में संत सहजपुरी और रुगपुरी का सानिध्य रहा। कार्यक्रम संयोजक सरपंच प्रतिनिधि प्रेमाराम बलियारा ने बताया कि 24 नवम्बर 2019 को कश्मीर में बर्फ की वादियों में खुद को देश के लिए समर्पित करने वाले अमर शहीद पीराराम थोरी की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर भव्य रात्रि जागरण, रक्तदान, वीरांगना सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन स्थानीय वीर तेजाजी स्टेडियम बाछड़ाऊ में किया गया।

इस दौरान आयोजित रात्रि जागरण में भजन सम्राट गजेंद्र राव ने ‘ये देश है वीर जवानों का, वो महाराणा प्रताप कठे, उठो जवानों बढ़ो जवानों सरीखे एक से एक बढ़कर देशभक्तिमय भजनों की प्रस्तुति से सबको देश भक्ति से ओतप्रोत कर दिया। इस दौरान स्थानीय कलाकार रमेश सारण ने भी भजनों की शानदार प्रस्तुति दी । इस दौरान प्रेमाराम भादू ने संबोधित करते हुए राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि की कल्पना के साथ साथ शहीदों के प्रति भावनात्मक लगाव रखते हुए परिजनों को सम्बल प्रदान करने का आह्वान किया। शहीद पीराराम थोरी के परिवार के प्रति हमारा दायित्व है कि हम उनके परिवार का समय समय पर हौसला अफजाई करते रहें।

मंगलवार को वीरांगना समारोह में बोलते हुए मुख्य अतिथि राजस्व मंत्री हरीश चौधरी ने कहा कि सीमावर्ती बाड़मेर जिला वर्तमान में देशभक्ति का सबसे बड़ा केंद्र बन गया है। आज शहीदों के त्याग और बलिदान के कारण ही हमारा राष्ट्र सुरक्षित है। इस दौरान मंत्री ने शहीद पीराराम थोरी के नाम राजस्व गांव, स्कूल का नाम और स्मारक बनाने के लिए आश्वासन दिया। इस दौरान एनसीसी अधिकारी डॉ. आदर्श किशोर ने युवाओं को नशा छोड़कर देश हित मे अपना योगदान देने और शहीदों का सम्मान करने का आह्वान किया।

टीम थार के वीर और मरुगूंज संस्थान के संयोजक रघुवीरसिंह तामलोर ने कहा कि सीमावर्ती बाड़मेर जिले ने आजादी से लगाकर कारगिल के युद्ध तक सीमांत थार नगरी का अभूतपूर्व योगदान रहा है। यहां के नौजवान आर्मी और बीएसएफ के साथ मिलकर देश सेवा को सदैव तत्पर है। इस दौरान सरपंच पूरों देवी द्वारा शहीदों की वीरांगनाओं का शॉल, स्मृति चिन्ह देकर बहुमान किया गया।

रक्तदान शिविर में युवा रक्तदाताओं के साथ साथ महिलाओं ने भी रक्तदान कर आयोजन को सफल बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। इस दौरान शहीद पीराराम के पिता वगताराम, माता सोनीदेवी, वीरांगना वगतुदेवी, शहीद प्रेम सिंह सारण की वीरांगना रैना चौधरी, शौर्य चक्र विजेता शहीद धर्माराम की वीरांगना टीमुदेवी, शौर्य चक्र विजेता हनुमान राम सारण की धर्मपत्नी शान्ति देवी, शहीद मूलाराम के पुत्र डूंगरराम सहित कई शहीद परिवारों ने रक्तदाताओं का हौसला अफजाई कर स्मृति चिन्ह और प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मान किया गया। इस दौरान 55 यूनिट रक्तदान किया गया। साथ ही पूरे आयोजन में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान और सहयोग देने वाले भामाशाहों और चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. हरदान चौधरी और उनकी टीम का भी बहुमान किया गया।

इस दौरान समाजसेवी डालूराम बलियारा, खेमपुरा सरपंच हीरों देवी, पूर्व सरपंच मानाराम बेनीवाल, समाजसेवी मोतीराम थोरी, रेखाराम बेनीवाल, प्रकाश सोनी, ओम प्रकाश मेघवाल, दिनेश शर्मा, कैलाश भाम्भू सहित कई लोगों का विशेष योगदान रहा। कार्यक्रम का संचालन रमेश मिर्धा ने किया।

