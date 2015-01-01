पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:31 तक स्कूलें बंद,अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं नहीं होंगी, विभाग ने परीक्षा-परिणामों की गाइडलाइन जारी की

बाड़मेर29 मिनट पहले
कोरोना महामारी के चलते 31 दिसंबर तक स्कूलें बंद होने से इस बार बच्चों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं नहीं होंगी। ऐसे में वार्षिक परीक्षा में मिले अंकों के आधार पर ही उन्हें आगामी कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए स्कूलों में पढ़ाई और परीक्षा की गाइडलाइन जारी की है।

आमतौर पर दिसंबर में स्कूली बच्चों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं होती हैं और 25 दिसंबर के बाद स्कूलों में सर्दियों का अवकाश भी शुरू हो जाता है, लेकिन अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा नहीं होने के साथ ही अब शिक्षकों के शीतकालीन अवकाश को लेकर भी असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है। हालांकि स्कूलों का खुलना अभी तय नहीं हो पाया है, लेकिन वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली बार परीक्षा पैटर्न में भी कुछ बदलाव किए हैं।

इसके तहत 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक वार्षिक परीक्षा के 80 फीसदी अंक लिखित परीक्षा के लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं। वहीं 20 प्रतिशत आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के अंक होमवर्क बुक में किए गए कार्य के आधार पर मिलेंगे। स्टूडेंट्स को होमवर्क बुक को परीक्षा से पूर्व अपनी स्कूल में जमा करवाना होगा। इधर माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने भी बोर्ड कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम को संक्षिप्त किया है।

तय नहीं, कब होंगी सर्दी की छुट्टियां

क्रिसमस के बाद से सर्दी के अवकाश शुरू होते हैं। हालांकि बच्चों की 31 दिसंबर तक छुट्टियां ही हैं, लेकिन शिक्षकों को स्माइल प्रोग्राम के तहत स्कूल आना पड़ रहा है। विभिन्न शिक्षक संघों से जुड़े नेताओं का कहना है कि जब स्कूलों में बच्चे नहीं आ रहे हैं तो सरकार को शिक्षकों के अवकाश की ओर भी ध्यान देना चाहिए।

