स्वास्थ्य सुविधा:जिले की सात सीएचसी मॉडल बनेगी, डॉक्टरों की नियुक्ति के साथ बढ़ेगी सुविधाएं

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • आदर्श पीएचसी की तर्ज पर हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की एक-एक सीएचसी को विकसित करने का प्रस्ताव

आदर्श पीएचसी की तर्ज पर पूरे प्रदेश में प्रत्येक विधानसभा में एक-एक सीएचसी काे माॅडल बनाया जाएगा। इसके तहत जिले के सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र की एक-एक सीएचसी का चयन किया जाएगा। इसका प्रस्ताव बनाने की कवायद चिकित्सा विभाग ने शुरू कर दी है। राज्य सरकार ने हाल ही में हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा के लिए एक सीएचसी को मॉडल बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। माॅडल सीएचसी में चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों और संसाधनों की पूर्ति सरकार करेंगी।

जिले में बाड़मेर,शिव,चौहटन,गुड़ामालानी,सिवाना, बायतु, पचपदरा विधानसभा की एक-एक बड़ी सीएचसी काे माॅडल बनाया जाएगा। मॉडल सीएचसी में जनरल सर्जन, फिजीशियन, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ, एनेस्थेटिक, डेंटल सर्जन 1-1, जनरल ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर 5, मेडिकल ऑफिसर आयुष 1, स्टाफ नर्स 10, फार्मासिस्ट 1, फार्मासिस्ट आयुष 1, लैब टेक्नीशियन 2, रेडियोग्राफर, डायटिशियन, नेत्र सहायक, दंत सहायक, कोल्ड चेन व वैक्सीन लॉजिस्टिक असिस्टेंट, ऑपरेशन थिएटर सहायक, रिहेब्लिटेशन कार्यकर्ता व काउंसलर 1-1 होंगे। सरकार का उद्देश्य है कि माॅडल सीएचसी में यह सभी सुविधा मिलने से क्षेत्र के लाेगाें बड़े शहराें में इलाज के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। जिला मुख्यालय के अस्पतालाें का भार भी कम हाेगा।
मॉडल सीएचसी में हाेंगी ये सुविधाएं'

  • ओपीडी व आईपीडी में जनरल मेडिसन, सर्जरी, स्त्री रोग, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ के साथ डेंटल व आयुष चिकित्सक की सेवाएं।
  • 24 घंटे आपातकालीन और डिलीवरी की सुविधाएं मिलेंगी और 37 तरह की जांच होंगी।
  • सप्ताह में एक बार नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ मिलेंगी।
  • फिजियोथैरेपी की सुविधा, बेहतर जीवनशैली के लिए परामर्श, सभी राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रमों से संबंधित सेवाएं मिलेंगी। गैर संचारी रोग की स्क्रीनिंग, निदान व उपचार की सुविधा मिलेगी।
  • संस्थान में 632 तरह की दवाएं, सर्जिकल व सूचर सहित अन्य निर्धारित औषधियां भी मिलेंगी।
  • चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों और संसाधनों की पूर्ति सरकार करेंगी।
