निर्देश:अपराध के मामलों में सक्रियता दिखाए : गोगोई

गुड़ामालानी2 घंटे पहले
जोधपुर रेंज आईजी नवज्योति गोगोई मंगलवार को बाड़मेर जिले के दौरे पर रहे। गुड़ामालानी डीएसपी कार्यालय का आईजी ने निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान गुड़ामालानी वृत के पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। डिप्टी कार्यालय में आयोजित क्राइम बैठक में आईजी नवज्योति गोगोई ने जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक आनंद शर्मा से जिले में पेंडिंग मामले, लूट, तस्करी व फायरिंग से जुड़े अपराध व प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट की जानकारी ली।

आईजी गोगोई ने जिले में बढ़ते अपराध और तस्करी के मामले को लेकर समीक्षा करते हुए एसपी सहित थानाधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। क्राइम बैठक में आईजी नवज्योति गोगोई ने कहा कि पुलिस अलर्ट रहते हुए जिले में बढ़ते तस्करी व फायरिंग के मामले में विशेष सक्रियता दिखाए।

इससे जुड़े अपराधियों पर लगाम लगा कर कड़ी कार्यवाही करें। हर माह ऐसे अपराधियों को पकड़ने के लिए विशेष प्लानिंग की जाए। एसपी आनंद शर्मा, एएसपी नितिन आर्य, गुड़ामालानी डीएसपी शुभकरण खींची, थानाप्रभारी मूलाराम चौधरी मौजूद रहे।

