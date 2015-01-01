पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • Slammed On The Ground And Listen To The Sound Of The Coin. If The Color Is Low And The Color Looks White, Then Only Silver Is Purchased.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिक्का टेस्ट:जमीन पर पटककर सिक्के की आवाज सुनें खनक कम और रंग सफेद दिखे तो ही चांदी खरी

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यदि रंग यथावत सफेद या हल्का काला नजर आए तो वो सिक्का नकली नहीं है
  • दीपावली पर चांदी के सिक्के खरीदने जा रहे हैं तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें

दीपावली पर हर परिवार छोटा या बड़ा चांदी का सिक्का जरूर खरीदता है और देशभर में करोड़ों के सिक्के बिकते हैं। इसी आड़ में कुछ लोग चांदी जैसे दिखने वाले मिलावटी सिक्के बेच रहे हैं।

दिवाली पर कोई भी परिवार पूरे रुपए चुकाने के बाद भी मिलावटी सिक्का घर ना ले जाए, इसलिए भास्कर ज्वैलर्स विशेषज्ञों की मदद से चांदी के सिक्कों की शुद्धता परखने के तरीके अपने पाठकों को बता रहा है। जानकारों के अनुसार ऐसे कई तरीके सुझाए हैं, जिन्हें आजमा कर आम लोग भी चांदी के सिक्के की जांच कर सकते हैं। बाजार में विश्वसनीय दुकान से ही चांदी के सिक्के खरीदें।

घिसकर जांचें
सिक्के को पत्थर पर रगड़ने यानी घिसने से जो लकीर बनती है, वो सफेद रंग की हो तो वो चांदी सही मानी जा सकती है। यही लकीर पीलेपन या तांब्र रंग जैसी दिखाई दे तो मिलावट की पूरी गुंजाइश होती है।
सिक्के की आवाज
चांदी सिक्के की शुद्धता उसकी ‘खनक’ सुनकर भी जांची जा सकती है। सिक्के को लोहे के टुकड़े पर टकराने से यदि खनक की आवाज ज्यादा आए, तो समझ सकते हैं कि इसमें मिलावट की गई है।
एसिड टेस्ट

चांदी के सिक्के पर ज्वैलरी शॉप में हर समय उपलब्ध रहने वाला नाइट्रिक एसिड की एक बूंद डालने पर यदि उस जगह पर हरा या नीला रंग दिखे तो उसमें मिलावट हो सकती है। यदि रंग यथावत सफेद या हल्का काला नजर आए तो वो सिक्का नकली नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें