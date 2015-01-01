पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का अवैध कारोबार:सरामनिया बेरा के पास कृषि कुंए से बाड़मेर समेत कई जिलों में सप्लाई की जा रही स्मैक व ड्रग्स, चार साल से अवैध कारोबार

बाड़मेर10 मिनट पहले
बालोतरा . सरामनिया बेरा रोड़ पर कांटे पर स्मैक तोलकर देती महिला।

स्वरूपसिंह सोढ़ा. मौत का नशा जो धीरे-धीरे रगों में उतरता है और उसे अपनी आगोश में ले लेता है ! दो-चार बार सेवन के बाद ही इसकी ऐसी लत लग जाती है कि चाहकर भी इस बर्बादी के चंगुल से बाहर नहीं निकल पाता। बड़े महानगरों से छोटे शहर-कस्बों तक पहुंचे इस सफेद नशे ने अब ग्रामीण युवाओं को भी अपनी जद में ले लिया है। बाड़मेर जिले में स्मैक के बढ़ते अवैध कारोबार को रोकने में पुलिस पूरी तरह से नाकारा साबित रही है।

नतीजतन तस्कर अब गांव-ढ़ाणियों में बैठे तस्करी का नेटवर्क चला रहे हैं। हैरान करने वाली बात यह कि स्मैक के बाद अब मुंबई जैसे महानगरों में चलने वाला जानलेवा एमडी नामक ड्रग्स भी यहां आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रहा है। पुलिस की नाक के नीचे चलने वाले इस बड़े गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश करने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने डमी ग्राहक तैयार कर स्टिंग ऑपरेशन किया। जिसमें कृषि कुंए पर बने एक रहवासीय मकान पर महिला बेखौफ स्मैक का कारोबार करती नजर आई।

ग्राहकों को कोई तकलीफ नहीं हो इसके लिए घर के समीप स्मैक का सेवन करने की भी पूरी व्यवस्था कर रखी है। साथ ही फोन पर ऑर्डर मिलने पर स्मैक व एमडी बालोतरा, सिवाना के साथ ही समीपवर्ती जालोर, सिरोही व सांचौर जिले में सप्लाई किया जाता है। बालोतरा से करीब 40 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित मिठोड़ा गांव।

गांव के आम चौहटे के बाद टीम रावली गली होते हुए सरामनिया बेरा रोड़ की ओर निकले। करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर विश्नोइयों की ढाणी पहुंचे, जहां डमी ग्राहक के साथ एक रहवासीय मकान के आगे पहुंचे। जहां घर में खड़ी महिला से स्मैक मांगी तो वह पैसे लेकर अंदर के कमरे से एक पॉलीथिन की थैली में स्मैक पैक कर बाहर लाई।

मात्रा के बारे में पूछा तो उसने बाहर आकर केलकुलेटर नुमा एक कांटे पर स्मैक तोलकर दी। यहां पर ग्राहकों के सेवन करने की भी पूरी व्यवस्था है। मकान के सामने स्थित कृषि कुंए पर बने झोंपे में नशेड़ी स्मैक का सेवन करते हैं। वहीं एमडी (ड्रग्स) की रेट के बारे में पूछा तो 1 ग्राम के 1500 रुपए बताए। इसके बाद टीम मौके से रवाना हो गई।

बालोतरा से 40 किमी दूर फोन पर होती है स्मैक की सप्लाई

मिठौड़ा गांव में स्मैक व ड्रग्स के चल रहे इस अवैध कारोबार के बारे में पूछताछ की ताे पता चला कि यहां पर 4-5 साल से स्मैक का अवैध कारोबार चल रहा है। वहीं कुछ महीने पहले एमडी नामक ड्रग्स बेचनी भी शुरु की है। इसके अलावा इसी गांव में दो अन्य तस्कर भी पूर्व में स्मैक का कारोबार करते थे, लेकिन फिलहाल उन्होंने इस काम को बंद कर रखा है।

ऐसे में लंबे समय से स्मैक व ड्रग्स के काले कारोबार में मिलने वाले बड़े मुनाफे पर यहां से ऑर्डर पर जालोर, सिरोही, सांचौर, बाड़मेर सहित आस-पास के क्षेत्र के ग्राहकों को सप्लाई भी की जाती है। इस काम में महिला के साथ उसकी पति भी लिप्त है।

क्या है एमडी ड्रग्स
एमडी (मेफेड्रोन) ड्रग्स बड़े शहरों में अधिकतर युवा पूल और रेव पार्टी में लेते हैं। सफेद रंग के पाउडर की तरह आने वाले इस ड्रग्स को सूंघकर, तंबाकू के साथ और पानी में घोल कर भी लिया जाता है। इसका सेवन करते ही दिमाग पर मदहोशी छा जाती है, इसी के चलते यंगस्टर्स इसके आदि हो रहे हैं। सिवाना क्षेत्र के गांवों में कई युवा धीरे-धीरे इस ड्रग्स की चपेट में आ चुके हैं, जो रजनीगंधा (तंबाकू) के साथ मिलाकर इसका सेवन करते हैं। इसकी 1 ग्राम की कीमत 1500 से 1700 रुपए है।

हर माह पहुंचता है कमीशन, पुलिस की मिलीभगत

ड्रग्स व स्मैक के इस अवैध कारोबार को बढ़ावा देने में पुलिस भी उतनी ही भागीदार है, जितने की तस्कर ! क्योंकि मिठोड़ा गांव से महज छह किलोमीटर दूर पादरु चौकी स्थित है, जहां पर एक चौकी प्रभारी के अलावा तीन स्टाफ कार्यरत है।

इन्हें आस-पास के गांवों की बीट भी दे रखी है, ताकि यहां पर कोई अवांछनीय गतिविधि नहीं हो और शांति व्यवस्था कायम रह सके, लेकिन यहां के बीट कांस्टेबल व स्थानीय स्टाफ की शह के चलते नशे के इस काले कारोबार पर रोक लगना ताे दूर बजाय स्मैक के साथ अब ड्रग्स भी पांव पसारता जा रहा है। पुलिस उच्चाधिकारी इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए जांच करवाए तो कई स्थानीय कार्मिकों की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध नजर आ सकती है।

^एमडी ड्रग्स की बिक्री यहां हो रही है तो मेरी जानकारी में नहीं है। स्मैक हो या ड्रग्स अवैध कारोबार के खिलाफ समय-समय पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। मिठोड़ा गांव में अगर ऐसा चल रहा है तो मैं स्वयं ही पता करवाकर आज ही कार्रवाई करवाता हूं।
- सुभाषचंद्र खोजा, डीएसपी बालोतरा

