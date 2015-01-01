पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मैक व ड्रग्स:मिठोड़ा गांव में सरामनिया बेरा के समीप कृषि कुंए से बाड़मेर सहित आस-पास के जिलों में सप्लाई की जा रही स्मैक व ड्रग्स

बालाेतरा9 घंटे पहले
  • चार साल से चल रहे इस अवैध कारोबार को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं, पुलिस की शह के चलते बढ़ रहा नशे का अवैध कारोबार

मौत का नशा... जो धीरे-धीरे रगों में उतरता है और उसे अपनी आगोश में ले लेता है...! दो-चार बार सेवन के बाद ही इसकी ऐसी लत लग जाती है कि चाहकर भी इस बर्बादी के चंगुल से बाहर नहीं निकल पाता। बड़े महानगरों से छोटे शहर-कस्बों तक पहुंचे इस सफेद नशे ने अब ग्रामीण युवाओं को भी अपनी जद में ले लिया है। बाड़मेर जिले में स्मैक के बढ़ते अवैध कारोबार को रोकने में पुलिस पूरी तरह से नाकारा साबित रही है।

नतीजतन तस्कर अब गांव-ढ़ाणियों में बैठे तस्करी का नेटवर्क चला रहे हैं। हैरान करने वाली बात यह कि स्मैक के बाद अब मुंबई जैसे महानगरों में चलने वाला जानलेवा एमडी नामक ड्रग्स भी यहां आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रहा है। पुलिस की नाक के नीचे चलने वाले इस बड़े गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश करने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने डमी ग्राहक तैयार कर स्टिंग ऑपरेशन किया।

जिसमें कृषि कुंए पर बने एक रहवासीय मकान पर महिला बेखौफ स्मैक का कारोबार करती नजर आई। ग्राहकों को कोई तकलीफ नहीं हो इसके लिए घर के समीप स्मैक का सेवन करने की भी पूरी व्यवस्था कर रखी है। साथ ही फोन पर ऑर्डर मिलने पर स्मैक व एमडी बालोतरा, सिवाना के साथ ही समीपवर्ती जालोर, सिरोही व सांचौर जिले में सप्लाई किया जाता है।

बालोतरा से करीब 40 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित मिठोड़ा गांव। गांव के आम चौहटे के बाद टीम रावली गली होते हुए सरामनिया बेरा रोड़ की ओर निकले। करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर विश्नोइयों की ढाणी पहुंचे, जहां डमी ग्राहक के साथ एक रहवासीय मकान के आगे पहुंचे। जहां घर में खड़ी महिला से स्मैक मांगी तो वह पैसे लेकर अंदर के कमरे से एक पॉलीथिन की थैली में स्मैक पैक कर बाहर लाई।

मात्रा के बारे में पूछा तो उसने बाहर आकर केलकुलेटर नुमा एक कांटे पर स्मैक तोलकर दी। यहां पर ग्राहकों के सेवन करने की भी पूरी व्यवस्था है। मकान के सामने स्थित कृषि कुंए पर बने झोंपे में नशेड़ी स्मैक का सेवन करते हैं। वहीं एमडी (ड्रग्स) की रेट के बारे में पूछा तो 1 ग्राम के 1500 रुपए बताए। इसके बाद टीम मौके से रवाना हो गई।

