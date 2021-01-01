पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:लोगों से खाते खुलवाकर बंद की सोसायटी, रोष

सेड़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • नवजीवन क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने की मांग

उपखंड मुख्यालय सेड़वा में नवजीवन क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के द्वारा किए गए घोटालों को लेकर सोसाइटी के कर्ताधर्ताओं के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने को लेकर सोमवार को पीड़ित लोगों ने भारतीय किसान संघ तहसील सेड़वा के अध्यक्ष लाधुराम खिलेरी के नेतृत्व में उपखंड अधिकारी सुनील कुमार चौहान को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

उन्होंने ज्ञापन में बताया कि सेड़वा में कानसिंह पुत्र दुर्गसिंह, लाल सिंह, रावत सिंह पुत्र कानसिंह निवासी मारुड़ी के द्वारा नवजीवन क्रेडिट कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के नाम से एक सोसाइटी संचालित की। इसके माध्यम से सेड़वा कस्बे में किसान, मजदूर तथा व्यापारियों से उनकी हैसियत के अनुसार दैनिक, मासिक तथा एकमुश्त जमा योजना के नाम पर लाखों रुपए जमा करने के नाम पर लिए तथा उनके द्वारा सोसाइटी के नाम से प्रिंट डायरी देकर उसमें जमा करने का कार्य भी किया गया।

लेकिन उनके द्वारा जमा किए गए रुपए जब लोगों के द्वारा समय पूर्ण होने पर वापस मांग की गई तो कुछ समय तक तो आजकल का झांसा दिया गया। लेकिन बाद में सोसाइटी बंद कर भाग गए। इसको लेकर सोसाइटी की चेयरमैन रेशम कंवर पत्नी लालसिंह, कानसिंह पुत्र दुर्गसिंह, लालसिंह, रावतसिंह पुत्र कानसिंह जाति राजपूत निवासी मारुड़ी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने एवं गरीब मजदूर, किसान एवं व्यापारियों की जमा पूंजी वापस दिलाने की मांग की।

