  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Barmer
  • Special Train Will Run From Barmer To Howrah From 11, In View Of The Problem Being Caused By The Train Being Available Only Four Days A Week

स्पेशल ट्रेन:सप्ताह में चार दिन ही ट्रेन उपलब्ध होने से हो रही परेशानी के मद्देनजर, बाड़मेर से हावड़ा के लिए 11 से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

बाड़मेर33 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर से हावड़ा के लिए अभी सप्ताह में चार दिन ही ट्रेन उपलब्ध होने से हो रही परेशानी के मद्देनजर रेलवे बोर्ड ने जोधपुर के रास्ते बाड़मेर से हावड़ा के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन 02323/02324 को चलाने की मंजूरी दी है। फिलहाल इसके चार फेरे हाेंगे। बाड़मेर व जाेधपुर से यह 11, 18, 25 नवंबर व 2 दिसंबर काे तथा हावड़ा से 6, 13, 20 व 27 नवंबर काे चलेगी।

ट्रेन संख्या 12307/08 प्रतिदिन जोधपुर व हावड़ा के बीच संचालित की जाती थी। लॉकडाउन के बाद इसे नए नंबर से सप्ताह में चार दिन संचालित किया जा रहा है। बचे तीन दिन के लिए ट्रेन नहीं होने के चलते रेलवे ने हावड़ा से आनंद विहार के लिए संचालित होने वाली ट्रेन को सप्ताह में दो दिन जोधपुर के रास्ते बाड़मेर तक चलाने की घोषणा कर रखी है।

स्पेशल ट्रेन 02323 हावड़ा-बाड़मेर एक्सप्रेस हावड़ा से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार शाम 6:50 बजे रवाना होकर दिल्ली, रेवाड़ी के रास्ते रविवार तड़के 2:50 बजे जाेधपुर हाेते हुए सुबह 7:20 बजे बाड़मेर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में ट्रेन 02324 बाड़मेर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस बुधवार दोपहर 3:55 बजे रवाना होकर शुक्रवार सुबह 6:10 बजे हावड़ा पहुंचेगी। यह ट्रेन लाडनूं, जोधपुर, समदड़ी व बालाेतरा में रुकेगी।

