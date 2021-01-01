पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:सिवाना से कार, बाइक व गहने चुराए, पिस्टल दो कारतूस व कार बरामद, दो बदमाश पकड़े

बाड़मेर
  • समदड़ी से सूरत में कार बेचने जा रहे थे, आरजीटी पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर पकड़ा
  • गाड़ियां चोरी व नकबजनी के कई मामले, गुजरात पुलिस का वांटेड है संतोष

आरजीटी पुलिस ने वाहन चोर गिरोह से जुड़े दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से पिस्टल, दो जिंदा कारतूस व चोरी की कार बरामद की है। आरोपियों ने चार दिन पहले ही सिवाना से कार चुराई थी और गुरुवार रात को मेगा हाइवे से गुजरात के सूरत शहर में बेचने के लिए जा रहे थे। सूचना मिलने पर आरजीटी पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर कार की तलाशी ली तो पिस्टल, कारतूस बरामद हुए। दोनों बदमाश शराब के नशे में धुत्त थे। संतोष के खिलाफ नकबजनी व वाहन चोरी के कई मामले दर्ज है। गुजरात पुलिस की हिरासत से फरार चल रहा है।

एसपी आनंद शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में वांछित व ईनामी अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी व अवैध हथियारों की धरपकड़ के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत बालोतरा एएसपी नीतेश आर्य, गुड़ामालानी डीएसपी शुभकरण के सुपरविजन में आरजीटी थानाधिकारी चनणाराम के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने आरोपी संतोष उर्फ सोपाराम पुत्र रूपाराम चौधरी निवासी जुंजार गली आमलारी पुलिस थाना कालंद्री जिला सिरोही व इंद्र कुमार पुत्र कालूसिंह राजपुरोहित निवासी भागली सिंधलान पुलिस थाना जालोर को गिरफ्तार किया। इनके कब्जे से एक देशी पिस्टल मय दो कारतूस व चोरी की अल्टो कार बरामद की गई।
सिवाना में सक्रिय थी बदमाशों की गैंग, 3 नकबजनी की घटनाओं को दिया अंजाम

वाहन व नकबजनी चोर गिरोह का सदस्य संतोष आले दर्जे का बदमाश है। गुजरात पुलिस की कस्टडी से फरार होने के बाद राजस्थान से वाहन चोरी कर गुजरात में बेचने का धंधा करता है। संतोष ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर कुछ दिन पहले ही सिवाना से कार चुराई थी।

इससे पहले एक बाइक व ज्वैलर्स की दुकान से गहने भी पार किए थे। कार चोरी के बाद संतोष व इंद्रकुमार समदड़ी क्षेत्र में चोरी की फिराक में घूम रहे थे, लेकिन मौका नहीं मिला। इसके बाद गुरुवार शाम को गुजरात के लिए रवाना हो गए। इस दौरान समदड़ी क्षेत्र से किसी ने पुलिस को इनके बारे में सूचना दे दी और आरजीटी पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर पकड़ लिया।

वाहन चोर गिरोह के सरगना देवेंद्र की तलाश में पुलिस

नकबजनी व वाहन चोर गिरोह की गैंग का मुखिया देवेंद्र है। उसके गिरोह से एक दर्जन से अधिक बदमाश जुड़े हैं। जोधपुर संभाग के बाड़मेर, जालाेर, सिरोही व जोधपुर में चोरी की कई घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुके हैं। बदमाश इन जिलों से गाड़ियां चाेरी करने के कुछ दिन बाद गुजरात के अलग-अलग शहरों में जाकर बेच देते हैं।

आरोपियों ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि वे देवेंद्र के साथ काम करते हैं। सिवाना से कार, बाइक व नकबजनी की घटनाएं कबूल की है। सिवाना पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों से पूछताछ की है। अब पुलिस गैंग के सरगना देवेंद्र की तलाश में जुटी है।

