पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव:भाजपा को जिताकर मजबूती दें: केंद्रीय मंत्री, पहले चरण का प्रचार खत्म, डोर टू डाेर प्रचार जारी

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
बाड़मेर. चुनावी सभा के दौरान मंचासीन कैलाश चौधरी व अन्य।
  • कांग्रेस, रालोपा व भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पक्ष में हुई सभाएं

पंचायती चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण राज्यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने बायतु विधानसभा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर चुनावी सभाओं को सं‍बोधित किया।

केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने सिद्ध खेमा बाबा के दर्शन-पूजन करने के बाद ग्राम पंचायत कोसरिया, बायतु पनजी, लीलाला, बायतु मुख्यालय और नोसर में आयोजित जनसभाओं में आमजन से ग्रामीण विकास और सुशासन के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवारों को से जिताने का आह्वान किया। दौरान भाजपा नेता बालाराम मूंढ सहित भाजपा पदाधिकारी, प्रत्याशी एवं वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

गडरा रोड व हरसाणी के कई गांवों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का जनसम्पर्क डोर टू डोर चल रहा है। भाजपा जिला परिषद वार्ड 1 प्रभारी रमेशसिंह इंदा ने कहा कि शुक्रवार को मौसेरी, गोराडिया, खारची, जुडिया, झणकली, आमसिंह जी की ढाणी, रिड़मलसिंह जी की ढाणी में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढाणी ढाणी, घर घर जाकर डोर टू डोर भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील की। इस दौरान बलवंतसिंह भाटी, अशोकसिंह गोरड़िया ने कांग्रेस सरकार की नाकामयाबियां बताते हुए भाजपा के पक्ष में मतदान का आह्वान किया।

