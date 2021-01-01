पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:सूफी विचारधारा उदारता से सभी को साथ लेकर चलने की देती है शिक्षा: मिस्बाही

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसी भी व्यक्ति को यदि मानसिक संतुष्टि चाहिए तो उसे अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करना चाहिए क्योंकि यह व्यक्ति की आध्यात्मिक आवश्यकता ही नहीं बल्कि मनोवैज्ञानिक जरूरत भी है। इस्लाम की उदार सूफी विचारधारा हम सबको साथ लेकर चलने की शिक्षा देता है। कुरान के शब्दों में चरित्र के साथ जीवन गुजारना ही सफलता माना गया है। यह बात तहरीक उलेमा हिंद के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष मुफ्ती खालिद अयूब मिस्बाही ने मीनू स्ट्रीट स्थित सिपाही माैहल्ला में आयोजित एक इस्लामी सेमिनार में कहीं। इस अवसर पर मरहुमा रोशन आरा के 40वें पर इसाले सवाब के लिए मगफिरत की खास दुआएं की गई।

मिस्बाही ने कहा कि इस्लाम की सूफी विचारधारा उदारता को प्रश्रय देती है लेकिन हमें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि उदारता का आशय यह कदापि नहीं कि हम अपने चरित्र और लोक व्यवहार में गिरावट ले आएं। मुफ्ती मिस्बाही ने कुरान और हदीस के संदर्भों से आम लोगों को इस बात के लिए आगाह किया कि वह अपने सामाजिक और राष्ट्रीय जिम्मेदारियों के प्रति सचेत रहें ताकि न सिर्फ वह अपना बल्कि उनका परिवार शहर प्रांत देश और यह पूरी मानवता विकास के पथ पर आगे बढ़ती रहे।

मिस्बाही ने कहा कि कुरान हर एक कदम पर हमारी रहनुमाई करता है और हमें पथभ्रष्ट होने से बचाता है लेकिन हमारे अंदर बसा हुआ स्वार्थ, ईर्ष्या, लालच और क्रोध हमें नष्ट होने के कगार पर ले जाता है। मिस्बाही ने चरित्र निर्माण पर विशेष जोर देते हुए नौजवानों से कहा कि वह नैतिकता को बे मूल्य नहीं बल्कि अमूल्य समझें ताकि वह अपने परिवार, समाज और देश के लिए उन्नति के वाहक बन सकें।

डॉ. अखलाक अहमद उस्मानी ने इस मौके पर कहा कि देश के साथ प्रेम करना ईमान का हिस्सा बताया गया है। यह इस्लाम की बुनियादी शिक्षाओं में से एक है। देश समाजों से बनता है इसलिए सार्वजनिक जीवन में हम जो भी फैसले करें या जो भी बयान दें। डॉ. उस्मानी ने कहा किस सूफी विचारधारा एक व्यक्ति को मोम की तरह नरम कर देती है। साथ ही सूफी नफरत को नहीं बल्कि प्रेम को प्रश्रय देने वाले को कहा जाता है। बीकानेर की जामा मस्जिद के इमाम और तहरीक उलेमा ए हिंद के बाड़मेर जिला अध्यक्ष कारी लाल मोहम्मद सिद्दीकी ने संबोधित किया।

मुस्लिम इंतेजामिया कमेटी के सदर मोहम्मद मंजूर कुरैशी, मोमीन ब्रदर्स मंच के संयोजक अबरार मोहम्मद, मजलिस ए हिंद के जिलाध्यक्ष भुटा खां जुनेजा, मौलाना मठार सिद्दीकी, मौलाना मुख्तियार अशफाकी, मौलाना निहालू दीन, कारी निजाम व दावते इस्लामी के आमीन भाई कोटवाल ने दुआएं खैर व तकरीर नात ख्वानी पेश की। कार्यक्रम का संचालन अबरार मोहम्मद ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser