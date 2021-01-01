पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:दो दिन में 100 फीसदी टीकाकरण का लक्ष्य, दूसरे चरण का रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • अगले चरण में पुलिस,नगर परिषद,फोर्स, होम गार्ड जवानों को लगेंगे टीके

कोरोना वैक्सीन के प्रथम चरण में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के फ्रंट लाइन कार्मिकों को टीका लगाया जा रहा है। अब 27 व 29 जनवरी दो ही दिन प्रथम चरण के टीके के लिए शेष बचे है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने शत प्रतिशत टीकाकरण करवाने के निर्देश दिए है। इधर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दूसरे चरण के फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हो गया है। अब तक करीब 7 हजार से ज्यादा लोग वैक्सीनेशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके हैं।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बाबूलाल विश्नोई ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर अब काफी उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। अब तक 20 सेशन साइट के माध्यम से 1065 स्वास्थ्य कार्मिकों को टीके लगाए गए है। हैल्थ वर्कर्स के साथ-साथ आशा, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, स्वास्थ्य मित्र भी टीके लगवाने में उत्साह दिखा रही है।

27 जनवरी को बाड़मेर जिले की 33 सेशन साइट पर पर टीकाकरण होगा। इनमें जिला अस्पताल, उप जिला अस्पताल बालोतरा, गागरिया, राणीगांव, कल्याणपुर, पचपदरा, पाटौदी, बायतु, बाटाडू, कवास, गिड़ा, नोखड़ा, सिवाना, समदड़ी, खड़ीन, भियाड़, चवा, ओगाला, भूणिया, हरसानी, साता, मंडली, पारलू में कोविड-19 टीकाकरण होगा।

दूसरा चरण: रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, गाइडलाइन भी जारी
द्वितीय चरण के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक द्वितीय चरण में टीका लगेगा। इसके तहत पुलिस, सेना, वायुसेना, नौसेना, तट रक्षक, बीएसएफ, सीआरपीएफ, होम गार्ड, जेल, आपदा प्रबंधन, नागरिक सुरक्षा, नगर परिषद के कार्मिकों को वैक्सीन लगेगी। इसके अलावा रेवन्यू विभाग के पटवारी, ग्रामसेवक, कलेक्टर, एडीएम सहित फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगेगा।

