  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Barmer
  • The BJP Congress, Ralopa, Applied For The Strength Of The Panchayat Elections, Said; Seeing The Equation Of Victory, We Will Give Tickets

प्रधानों की पंचायत:भाजपा-कांग्रेस, रालोपा ने पंचायत चुनावों में झोंकी ताकत, आवेदन लिए, कहा; जीत का समीकरण देखकर देंगे टिकट

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायत चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान होने के साथ ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस, रालोपा ने भी चुनावों में ताकत झोंक दी है
  • टिकट के लिए प्रत्याशियों का विधायकों और संगठन पदाधिकारियों पास डेरा, बैठकों में टिकट की राजनीति

पंचायत चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान होने के साथ ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस, रालोपा ने भी चुनावों में ताकत झोंक दी है। पार्टियों के विधायक, पदाधिकारी और प्रभारियों के साथ बैठकों का दौर चला रहा है। अलग-अलग ब्लॉक और पंचायत समिति वार टिकट बांटने के लिए नेताओं ने पूरी ताकत लगा दी है। बाड़मेर जिले में 21 पंचायत समितियां है, जिसमें किस पार्टी की कितनी मिलेगी ये तो मतदान के बाद ही तस्वीर साफ होगी।

2015 के चुनाव में 17 पंचायत समितियां थी, जिसमें 11 कांग्रेस और 5 भाजपा और एक निर्दलीय के कब्जे में रही। अब इस बार पंचायत चुनावों की रणभेरी बज चुकी है। पार्टियां अपना दमखम के साथ प्रत्याशियों की चटनी कर जिताऊ प्रत्याशी को मैदान में उतारेगी। इसके लिए पंचायत समितिवार प्रत्याशियों से आवेदन लेने के साथ ही किसे टिकट मिलेगा और किसे नहीं इसको लेकर मंथन शुरू हो गया है।

नेताओं के पास टिकट दावेदारों की भीड़, लेकिन पार्टियों का दावा कि टिकट जिताऊ को ही देंगे, कार्यकर्ताओं की राय सर्वोपरि

कांग्रेस

कड़ी से कड़ी मिला दें तो जिले में विकास की कोई कमी नहीं रहेगी

कांग्रेस की ओर से जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर पंचायत समिति स्तर तक बैठकें हो रही है। बैठकों में जनता से एक ही बात की जा रही है कि पंचायत चुनाव में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी को जीता कर कड़ी से कड़ी मिला दें, विकास में सरकार कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। बाड़मेर जिला मुख्यालय पर विधायक मेवाराम जैन की अध्यक्षता में बाड़मेर और बाड़मेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति के लिए दावेदारों से आवेदन लिए गए।

इस दौरान सैकड़ों की संख्या में सरपंच जनप्रतिनिधि और टिकट दावेदार मौजूद रहे। जैन ने कहा कि जनता का झुकाव कांग्रेस की तरफ है और पंचायत चुनावों में कांग्रेस का जिला प्रमुख और प्रधान बनाने का मानस बना चुकी है। जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के दावेदारों से नामांकन लिए गए।

भाजपा

कांग्रेस से जनता त्रस्त, केंद्र की योजनाओं से मिल रहा है फायदा

भाजपा की ओर से जिलेभर में बैठकें कर जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के लिए प्रत्याशियों के चयन को लेकर आवेदन लिए जा रहे है। इसके तहत गुरुवार को केंद्रीय कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने कहा कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार से जनता त्रस्त है।

मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं का जन-जन को लाभ मिल रहा है। केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी ने कहा कि पार्टी के नेता व कार्यकर्ता केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं और गहलोत सरकार की विफलताओं के बारे में लोगों को बताएं। बैठक में प्रदेश महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा, पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद व जिला प्रभारी नारायण पंचारिया और लूणी के पूर्व विधायक जोगाराम पटेल ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संगठन की ताकत बताई। बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष आदूराम मेघवाल, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष दिलीप पालीवाल, स्वरूप सिंह खारा सहित कई पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

रालोपा

भाजपा-कांग्रेस मिली हुई, इस बार रालोपा मजबूती से चुनाव लड़ेगी

पंचायत चुनावों में रालोपा दमखम के साथ मैदान में उतरेगी। कांग्रेस-भाजपा दोनों मिलीभगत की सरकार है। विपक्ष की भूमिका में सिर्फ रालोपा नजर आती है। गुरुवार को रालोपा का स्थापना दिवस था, इस मौके पर जिलेभर की अलग-अलग पंचायत समितियों में स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान युवाओं में काफी जोश नजर आया।

सोशल मीडिया से लेकर हर जगह रालोपा के कार्यकर्ता काफी एक्टिव नजर आ रहे हैं। रालोपा प्रदेश महामंत्री उम्मेदाराम बेनीवाल ने कहा कि रालोपा जिला परिषद और सभी पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के पद पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। कार्यकर्ता मजबूती से तैयारी में जुटे हुए है। कांग्रेस राज में कानून व्यवस्था का भगवान ही मालिक है, सत्ता से पहले किए वादे सत्ता में आने के बाद भूल गए। झूठे घोषणा पत्र का जनता चुनावों में जवाब देगी।

