पहल:कोरोना काल में 10 बारातियों के साथ पहुंचा दूल्हा, सरकारी गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए लिए फेरे

लीलसर. कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए अभिवादन करते हुए।

भियाड़ निवासी एक युवक ने शादी का प्रस्ताव आया तो पहले कोरोना काल के कारण शादी करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद युवक के पिता ने जिद की तो उसने सात बाराती, मास्क और सैनेटाइजर की शर्त पर हामी भरी। साथ ही दुल्हन पक्ष में भी सरकारी एडवाइजरी के अनुसार व्यवस्था करने की बात कही।

भियाड़ निवासी खेमाराम गोदारा के घर पर दूधू से शादी के प्रस्ताव का नारियल आया। इसे उनके पिता जोगाराम ने स्वीकार किया। लेकिन खेमाराम ने कोरोनाकाल के कारण शादी की तिथि आगे बढ़ाने को लेकर कहा। इस पर उसके पिता ने शादी इसी मुहूर्त पर करने की जिद्द की। इस पर युवक ने शादी के लिए पिता के सामने शर्त रखी कि बारात में दस से अधिक बाराती नहीं चलेगा।

सभी कोरोना गाइड लाइन के अनुसार मास्क व सैनेटाइजर के साथ चलेंगे। साथ ही दुल्हन पक्ष की ओर से भी ज्यादा मेहमान नहीं बुलाने की बात कही। शादी की नियत तिथि पर दो गाड़ियों में बारात लेकर दुल्हन के घर दुधु पहुंचे। सभी दस बाराती मास्क लगाकर व सैनेटाइजर साथ में लेकर गाए।

वहीं दुल्हन के परिवार में भी 50 से कम मेहमानों को बुलाया गया। पूरी शादी में कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पूरी पालना की गई। इस दौरान दूल्हे सहित बारातियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंस की भी पूरी पालना की। शादी की बधाई और अभिवादन दूर से ही स्वीकार किए गए।

दूल्हे खेमाराम ने कहा कि महामारी के दौर में विश्व कई देशों ने भारतीय अभिवादन संस्कृति का सहारा लिया है। भारत में सदियों से हाथ जोड़कर अभिवादन करने की परम्परा है। जिसने इसे अपनाया है वह आज तक कोरोना जैसी महामारी से बचा हुआ है।

