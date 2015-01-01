पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंद्रगहण:कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर होगा साल का आखिरी चंद्रगहण

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
साल का आखिरी और चाैथा चंद्रग्रहण 30 नवंबर काे पड़ेगा। इस दिन कार्तिक पूर्णिमा का पर्व भी हाेगा। हालांकि यह चंद्रग्रहण भारत में नहीं दिखेगा। इससे पहले 11 जनवरी, 6 जून और पांच जुलाई काे तीन चंद्रग्रहण पड़ चुके हैं। साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण एशिया, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, प्रशांत महासागर और अमेरिका के कुछ हिस्सों में दिखाई देगा। जबकि इस चंद्रग्रहण का असर भारत में नहीं पड़ेगा।

साल का अंतिम चंद्रग्रहण 30 नवंबर 2020 (सोमवार) को लगेगा। इस साल कुल 6 ग्रहण थे। अब आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण दिसंबर में लगेगा। साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण एक उप छाया चंद्रग्रहण होगा, इस वजह से चंद्रग्रहण का सूतक काल मान्य नहीं होगा।चंद्रग्रहण की तिथि और समय: ग्रहण का प्रारम्भ: 30 नवंबर 2020 की दोपहर 1:04 बजे।

ग्रहण का मध्यकाल: 30 नवंबर 2020 की दोपहर 3:13 बजे।दीपावली के दिन मंगल हाेगा मार्गी: 14 नवंबर को दिवाली के दि ग्रहों का बहुत ही उत्तम योग बन रहा है। दीपावली पर शनि मकर में और गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा, इसके अलावा इस दिन मंगल ग्रह जो अब तक वक्री थे, अब सीधी चाल चलेंगे। दिवाली के दिन मंगल मीन राशि में मार्गी हो रहे हैं। मंगल अभी 23 दिसंबर 2020 तक मीन राशि में रहेंगे। मंगल 2 महीने के लिए

वक्री रहे थे, अब दिवाली के दिन यह ग्रह सीधी चाल चलेंगे।मंगल ग्रह के अच्छे प्रभाव से साहस, बल, हिंसा, क्रोध और कर्ज में कमी आती है। इसलिए अब इनके मार्गी होने से हिंसा, क्रोध और कर्ज की स्थिति बदलेगी। मंगल के मार्गी होने से इन राशियों के लिए लाभ की स्थिति बनेगी।

