कांग्रेस की मीटिंग:राज्य सरकार के कार्यों से जनता खुश, 21 पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान व प्रमुख कांग्रेस के बनेंगे: बैरवा

बाड़मेर33 मिनट पहले
बाड़मेर. कांग्रेस की बैठक में उपस्थित कांग्रेसी।
  • कांग्रेस के प्रदेश पर्यवेक्षक ने जिला मुख्यालय पर पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं की ली बैठक

कांग्रेस के वरिष्‍ठ नेता पूर्व सांसद और वर्तमान विधायक खिलाड़ीलाल बैरवा ने मंगलवार को जिला कांग्रेस की बैठक ली। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि राज्‍य सरकार की जनकल्‍याणकारी नीतियों को देखते हुए पूरे प्रदेश में जनता का कांग्रेस के प्रति रुझान बढ़ा है, खासकर केन्द्र सरकार के किसान विरोधी बिलों के बाद ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के किसानों में भाजपा के प्रति भारी आक्रोश है। बैरवा ने कहा कि ग्रामीण जनता और किसान वर्ग को कांग्रेस से भारी उम्‍मीदें है और इसी के चलते पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस को भारी सफलता मिलेगी।

प्रदेश पर्यवेक्षक बैरवा ने कहा कि बाड़मेर जिले में कांग्रेस जनप्रतिनिधियों की सक्रियता और जनता के प्रति समर्पण भाव को देखते हुए निश्चित तौर पर बाड़मेर जिले के 21 पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस के प्रधान बनने के साथ ही जिलाप्रमुख भी कांग्रेस का ही बनेगा।

बैरवा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के समस्‍त कार्यकर्ताओं और जनप्रतिनिधियों को आपसी सामंजस्य और सहयोग के साथ ऐसे उम्‍मीदवारों का चयन करना है जो जनता के विश्‍वास पर खरा उतरने के साथ ही कांग्रेस की रीति-नीतियों पर भी खरा उतरें। इस मौके पर शिव विधायक अमीन खान ने प्रदेश पर्यवेक्षक खिलाड़ीलाल बैरवा को भरोसा दिलाते हुए कहा कि बाड़मेर जिले में कांग्रेस पूरी तरह से एकजुट है और इसी एकजुटता के साथ निश्चित तौर पर जिले के 21 पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस के प्रधान बनने के साथ ही जिला प्रमुख भी कांग्रेस का ही बनेगा।

चौहटन विधायक पदमाराम मेघवाल ने कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़ने की बात करते हुए कहा कि पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की जनकल्याणकारी नीतियों का फायदा निश्चित तौर पर मिलेगा। मेघवाल ने कहा कि जनता भाजपा की कुनीतियों के विरुद्ध पूरी तरह से जागरुक है और बाड़मेर में पंचायतीराज चुनावों में कांग्रेस का परचम लहराएगा।

जिलाध्‍यक्ष फतेहखान ने स्‍वागत भाषण दिया। बैठक में जिलाप्रमुख श्रीमती प्रियंका मेघवाल, पूर्व विधायक गोपाराम मेघवाल, जिला महामंत्री यज्ञदत्त जोशी, गफूर अहमद, शमाबानो, सभापति दीपक परमार, उपसभापति सूरतानसिंह, यूथ कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्‍मण गोदारा, पंकज प्रतापसिंह, गरिमा राजपुरोहित, मेवाराम सोनी, मूलाराम मेघवाल, तनसिंह महाबार, रहीम खान, महेन्द्र चौधरी, दमाराम परमार, पूनमचंद, दिनेश कुलदीप, बच्चू खां, चैनसिंह भाटी, मुकेश जैन, ठाकराराम माली, नरेशदेव सारण, जगदीश जाखड़, रतनलाल खत्री, नरेश ढेलडि़या, महावीर बोहरा, राजेन्द्र कड़वासरा, गोरधन सिंह राठौड़ सहित कई पदाधिकारी और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

